Pan Asian Rep Announces Line-up for NUWORKS 2019

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre announces the line-up for NuWorks 2019, an annual experimental series that features new work from emerging artists who explore different genres and techniques with a diversity of voices, topics, and types of art to be presented during the World Pride Week in New York City. Featuring new works by emerging artists Iona Preda Buburuzan and Sheng Lei, Sheban Coelho, Matt Dela Cruz, Yamini Kalluri and Dwayne Beach, Cynthia Ling Lee, Lorena Marin, and Ken Yoshikawa.

Performances are scheduled from June 25 - 29, 2019 at The Bruce Mitchell Room (520 8th Avenue, 3rd Floor). Tickets are priced at $25 and may be purchased through the following link: https://bit.ly/318WDvg

NuWORKS 2019 Schedule of Events

PROGRAM A

JUNE 25 & 28 AT 7:00PM

Lost Chinatowns

by Cynthia Ling Lee

A solo dance-theater work about the destruction and historical erasure of Santa Cruz's Chinatowns.

Cynthia Ling Lee is a Taiwanese American choreographer who instigates queer, post-colonial, and feminist-of-color interventions in performance.

The Art of Fly Swatting

by Ken Yoshikawa

Poetic memory play of young man's journey through early defining ruptures.

Ken Yoshikawa is a biracial actor-poet from Portland, OR.

PROGRAM B

JUNE 26 AT 7:00PM

JUNE 29 AT 2:30PM

The Good Manners of Colonized Subjects

by Shebana Coelho

Solo play exploring the insidious ways colonization works through culture, history.

Shebana Coelho is originally from India, now based in New Mexico.

Mr D.C.

by Matt Dela Cruz

Humorous experiences of an artist in NYC that led to his "day job" as an educator.

Matt Dela Cruz is a first-generation Filipino-American performer, writer and educator based out of Seattle, WA.

PROGRAM C

JUNE 27 & 29 AT 7:00PM

East Meets West

by Yamini Kalluri and Dwayne Beach

Three segments of Kuchipudi Dance and music.

Yamini Kalluri is a professional dancer based in New York city practicing the Kuchipudi dance styles.

Azul En Moviemento

by Lorena Marin

Dance story of an ordinary woman who confronts life through the conflicted feelings of whether or not to have children.

Lorena Marin is a Colombian actress/ musician and dancer.

Helen

by Ioana Preda Buburuzan and Sheng Lei

In this musical, Helen Keller embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

Ioana Preda Buburuzan is a composer/lyricist, playwright, and performer based in NYC.

Sheng Lei is a New York City based composer/musician born and raised in Taipei, Taiwan.

NuWORKS is curated by playwrights *Damon Chua (The Emperors Nightingale), Richard Chang (Citizen Wong), and Artistic Producing Director Tisa Chang.

Tisa Chang (Pan Asian Rep Founding Artistic Producing Director) has led the company since inception, promoting stories seldom told and voices seldom heard. She is a theatre professional with five decades of experience as an actor, dancer, and director.

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre, now in its 42nd Milestone Season, is the pioneer, award-winning Asian-American theatre company in New York. With the help of the late Ellen Stewart and core Asian-American artists at La Mama ETC, Tisa Chang founded the company in 1977 to promote equity and access on the American Stage. For over four decades, Pan Asian has practiced consistent community engagement with diverse artists and audiences from communities across the pan-Asian spectrum. Our mission is to provide professional theatre opportunities for Asian-American artists, and to represent and engage the Asian-American communities whose stories are told on our stage.

Pan Asian Rep Programs are made possible, in part, by the National Endowment for the Arts; the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature; the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council; City Council member Margaret Chin; and significant support from the Shubert, New York Community Trust, Howard Gilman, Fan Fox & Leslie R. Samuels, Lucille Lortel Foundations, and individual donors.





