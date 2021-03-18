Original Off Broadway Company of TRIASSIC PARQ: THE MUSICAL to Reunite at Radial Park

Resounding, the immersive-audio entertainment company, announced today that the live outdoor performance and broadcast of the reunion concert of Triassic Parq: The Musical will play the theatrical drive-in experience Radial Park at Halletts Point Play, as part of the company's month-long residency.

Triassic Parq: The Musical, with music by Marshall Pailet, and book and lyrics by Pailet, Bryce Norbitz, and Resounding Creative Director Steve Wargo, will play for three performances only Friday, May 21, Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET, and runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets, starting at just $15, are now on sale at resounding.live/radialpark.

Original Off-Broadway cast members Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Velociraptor of Science/Omniscient Narrator), Brandon Espinoza (Mime-a-saurus), Wade McCollum (Velociraptor of Faith), Claire Neumann (T-Rex 2), Shelley Thomas-Harts (T-Rex 1), and Alex Wyse (Velociraptor of Innocence) reprise their roles in a revised version of the musical, which ran at the SoHo Playhouse in 2012 after a successful premiere in the 2010 NY International Fringe Festival.

The production, the world's first live binaural musical, will be performed before both an in-person audience and via audio simulcast. In-person audiences will be given special "silent disco"-style headphones to get the full immersive sound experience while enjoying atmospheric and stage projections on the venue's 50x60 foot screen. Remote audiences are encouraged to enjoy a "night out, in" with exclusive access to dino-themed dinner menu suggestions, decor inspiration, and a custom cocktail recipe, all created and curated by award-winning NYC bartender Jena Ellenwood.

Wargo will direct this updated version of the musical, with Musical Direction by Andy Roninson and Sound Design by Josh Samuels, which includes several new songs and a revised ending, all never-before seen (or heard) by New York audiences. The comedy musical "not-parody" of the famous dinosaur island theme park examines the story from the dinosaurs' point of view, where their understanding of faith, science, family, sex and gender are all thrown into chaos when one of their tribe spontaneously turns male.

Other immersive audio plays in the five-week residency (April 23 - May 23), include the unauthorized parody in iambic pentameter of a classic film script, Clu-eth (April 23 - 24), a new ghost thriller, Beyond the Veil (April 30 - May 1), an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Tempest (May 7 - 8), and the company's ever-popular Treasure Island, starring Tony Award nominee Rob McClure (May 14 - 15).

Additional free tickets will be available to NYCHA Astoria Houses residents via digital lottery.

Fresh off a successful launch and fall run of remotely produced and performed live audio plays, Resounding will be producing some of the first live entertainment events in New York City in 2021 at the stunning outdoor venue in Astoria featuring unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline.

Guests at Radial Park can enjoy the interactive, theatrical show from the safety of their own vehicles or via reserved picnic tables spaced appropriately for social distancing for those who prefer biking, walking, or taking the ferry to Halletts Point Play.

Following the requirements of government and health officials, Radial Park will continue to implement strict health and safety protocols including temperature checks upon arrival via an infrared, touchless thermometer; color-coded wristbands for social distancing; and more.

Radial Park's cinemersive experience, dubbed "Broadway at the Drive-In," officially opened October 1, 2020 with Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera on the big screen along with live specially interwoven musical numbers from Broadway's Derrick Davis and Ali Ewoldt alongside a live 11-piece orchestra and continued with Purple Rain featuring Aaron Marcellus, Nick Rashad Burroughs and Lenesha "Sister" Randolph and Selena, starring two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada singing hits from the films in front of live bands. This Spring Broadway at the Drive-In returns with the iconic, blockbuster, fan-favorite film, The Blues Brothers beginning Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Radial Park at Halletts Point Play is led by producers Jeremy Shepard and Marco Shalma with a creative team that includes two-time Tony Award and three-time Emmy Award winner Dale Badway (Executive Producer and Creative Director) Shira Milikowsky (Creative Director and Producer) and Vanjah Boikai (Associate Producer).

The Resounding team includes Steve Wargo (Creative Director), Blair Russell (Director of Operations), Jen Ash (Production & Broadcast Director), and Holly Buczek, CSA (Casting Director).

Blair Russell is a recipient of AKA NYC's Black Producer 500 Hours Initiative, a program designed to support emerging black creators and producers. The AKA team will be donating creative, strategic, and marketing hours to work on Resounding.