Origin Theatre Company to Present Season Kickoff Happy Hour Event in October

Origin Theatre Company, Now in its 24th consecutive season, will reveal its upcoming programming schedule for their 2024/25 season on Wednesday, October 23rd at Route 66, 46 Stone Street, 79 Pearl St, NYC. (2 entrances from both streets). The event will feature announcements relating to all of Origin's plans for their upcoming season, including dates and some of the productions for 1st Irish 2025. Other announcements will include information on Sceal Nua, Origin's Irish focused playwright development lab founded and run by Sarah Street in association with The Irish Arts Center, as well as dates and information on Origin's Plays In May and Bloomsday. Details will also be relayed about Origin's annual "Festival Fundraiser", scheduled for late January.

To date, Origin has produced and presented the work of over 300 playwrights from Ireland and Europe to US audiences since it debuted with Enda Walsh's Misterman in 2002. In 2008, former Artistic Director, George C. Heslin, introduced Origin's 1st Irish Theatre festival to New York audiences. The first festival of its kind in North America that focused solely on Irish playwrights. Since then, it has grown into a very important event on the off-Broadway calendar, providing a platform annually for hundreds of theatre makers from Ireland, the US, and around the world as well as a showcase for thousands of audience members.

Even the shutdown that accompanied the global pandemic in 2020, did not postpone Origin's programming as they moved the festival online in 2021 and to a "hybrid" format, subsequently in 2022 before resuming its pre- pandemic model in 2023 and 2024. Artistic director Mick Mellamphy, appointed in April 2021 noted that, "throughout the pandemic, artists offered emotional triage by sharing their creativity online with the outside world. Origin was proud to play its role by offering a festival that could reach all our audiences from as far afield as Bangkok to Ballyfermot in spite of the difficulties that social distancing brought".

Mellamphy added, "We are deeply committed to providing a platform for Irish inspired storytellers and all artists across our community. This platform not only raises profiles, but more importantly creates work for literally hundreds of creatives in New York City and around the world". This commitment can be seen in Origin's latest initiative, "Sceal Nua", a year long workshop in association with The Irish Arts Center. The brainchild of New York based Irish actor/ playwright, Sarah Street. Sceal Nua has been helping 8 NYC based and Irish inspired playwrights develop their work through weekly workshops.

"We are looking forward to sharing our vision for 2024/25 with all of our friends and community. They have been the bedrock that has kept this company firmly on track since its inception over two decades ago. We look forward to celebrating with you all starting on Wednesday Oct 23rd and throughout our upcoming season" - Mellamphy

Origin's Season Kickoff "Happy Hour", is scheduled for Wednesday, October 23rd, 6:30PM - 8:30PM at Route 66, 46 Stone Street, 79 Pearl St, NYC.

Origin Theatre Company's 2024/25 season is made possible with the generous support of The Government of Ireland's Emigrant Support Program, as well as support from our pub partners at The Pig n Whistle on 36th, Finnegan's Wake and countless individual donors.

Tickets and info to Origin's Season Kick Off & Happy Hour are available by going to www.origintheatre.org

