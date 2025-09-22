Off-Brand Opera to Present World Premiere of NIETZSCHE – THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Off-Brand Opera will present the world premiere of Nietzsche – The Musical, a new work by Kimerer LaMothe, Ph.D. and Geoffrey Gee, running October 10–12, 2025 at the A.R.T./NY Mezzanine Theatre (502 West 53rd Street).

The new musical traces the complex personal relationships that shaped the life and legacy of philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche (1844–1900). Audiences will meet his mother Franziska, his mentor Richard Wagner, his beloved Lou Salomé, and his sister Elisabeth—whose choices profoundly influenced Nietzsche’s journey. The production explores how Nietzsche’s struggles with love, family, and ideology informed his determination to embrace life in all its contradictions.

Nietzsche – The Musical features book, lyrics, and music by Kimerer LaMothe, Ph.D., with music and orchestrations by Geoffrey Gee. The production is directed by Liz Bealko, with music direction by Erin Kennedy. The cast includes Will Paddock as Nietzsche, MaKayla Baxter as Elisabeth, and Kyra Gee as Lou Salomé, supported by a 17-member ensemble and a pit orchestra of seven musicians. A post-show Q&A with the creative team will follow the Saturday matinee on October 11.

LaMothe, a dancer, scholar of religion, and author of Nietzsche’s Dancers, brings decades of research to the project. She describes the piece as “a way to communicate Nietzsche’s life-affirming philosophy through music and dancing.” Composer Geoffrey Gee adds that the score ranges from pop and rock to classical and jazz, creating a musical world that conveys both humor and poignancy.

Founded in 2018, Off-Brand Opera is dedicated to pushing and blurring the boundaries of genre and performance practice. The company emphasizes collaboration across disciplines and fosters fresh, intimate, and accessible interpretations of both new and established works.