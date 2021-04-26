Now Live (and Dead) and In Person TODD ROBBINS' HAUNT QUEST

The building that houses the SoHo Playhouse has been around for about 200 years. So many dark events have occurred there through the years. So many people that had a connection with the building are now dead.

They may be dead, but are they gone?

Todd Robbins doesn't think so, and he invites you to join him in reaching out to the dead with his new immersive experience, Haunt Quest.

Mr. Robbins will use arcane retro-paranormal ghost hunting techniques to open the souls of the living in order to invite the dead to return. The 75 minutes you will spend him up in the Loft above the SoHo Playhouse will be like no theatrical event you have ever encountered before.

"Deliciously Unholy"- Theatermania

"Sinsterly charismatic" LA Times

April 23rd through June 6th



Purchase tickets online HERE

By Phone: (212) 691-1555

*All patrons are asked to wear masks and stay safe by social distancing.