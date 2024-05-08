Notch Theatre Company to Present CREATION STORY By Octavia Chavez-Richmond

The performance will take place May 31st, 2024.
The world premiere staged reading of Creation Story, written by Octavia Chavez-Richmond with music contributions from Jen Anaya, will be directed by Notch Theatre Artistic Director, Olive Teague, at The Flea Theater on May 31st. This Southwest-inspired musical remixes the Hopi creation tale of four previous worlds. Creation Story follows a writer and her disobedient characters as they wander from the jungles of Eden to the caverns of the underworld searching for signs of life and history. As the worlds of creator and created collide, so do the forces of human and mother nature, rupturing the world and threatening the very existence of life on earth.
Creation Story
By: Octavia Chavez- Richmond
with music contributions from Jen Anaya
Produced by Notch Theatre Company
May 31st, 2024
11:00 AM and 3:00 PM
The Flea Theater
20 Thomas St, New York, NY 10007
The reading is free, but seats are limited so please RSVP to Raquel Morris - Notch Theatre Company's Culture and Impact Manager at raquel.morris@notchtheatre.org
The staged reading will feature live music and performances by Alfredo Antillon, Cloteal Horne, Gabriela Saker, Jen Anaya, Jihan Haddad, and Orlando Hernández.
Associate Producer: Savannah Ritz
Graphic Design: Olivia George
Videos