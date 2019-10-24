Noelle and Lennon Hammond Join Site-Specific FUN HOME Reading

Musical Theatre of Anthem announces that Noelle and Lennon Hammond will be in the Fun Home reading at the Plaza Jewish Community Chapel on the Upper West Side in New York City on December 19, 2019. The twins will be playing Small Alison and John, respectively. They will perform alongside Jenn Colella, Caitlin Kinnuneun, Will Swenson, Kate Baldwin, and more!

Written by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori, Fun Home is inspired by Alison Bechdel's graphic novel-memoir of the same title. It follows the real-life Bechdel's journey to accept the death of her stern, closeted father, Bruce, while coming to terms with her own sexuality, and is set around the family's funeral home. Presented by Quintessence of Dust Theatre Company, Fun Home will be directed by Daniella Caggiano.

Noelle Hammond is an enthusiastic twelve-year-old who has performed on stage since the age of 3. It all started with dance recitals, and then at 4 years old, she was the Young Kangaroo in Seussical Jr. Since then, she has performed in over thirty productions, recorded commercial radio spots, been in the Feature Film, Fronteras, and plays the Bass, Acoustic, and Electric Guitar. This triple-threat who studies Ballet, Jazz, Tap, and Acro is on the Diamond Dance Works Competitive Team and has received numerous award nominations for her theatrical work. Favorite theatrical performances include Mary in Secret Garden, Katie in School of Rock, and Scout in To Kill a Mockingbird. Last year, she performed in the ensemble (and as the Matilda understudy - performed) in the Regional Premiere of Matilda, as Young Miriam in The Prince of Egypt, and as Alexa in the New Works' Staged Reading of Atlantis, all at Tuacahn in Utah. Noelle is also a multiple National Youth Arts Award Winner and district spelling bee champion. When she is not involved in the arts, Noelle likes to draw, play outside, travel, and hang out with her three dogs. Her dream is to one day be on Broadway.

Lennon Nate Hammond is a twelve-year-old performer who played John in the First National Tour of Fun Home. He lights up the stage with his smile and has performed in over 14 full stage musical theatre productions, dance recitals, and workshops. He has taken Tap, Jazz, and Ballet, and enjoys activities that stimulate his creative mind. This Math whiz who has attended the National Mathleague Championship also has impressive memorization skills and his current interests are Star Wars, Harry Potter, Legos, piano, composing music, writing stories, video games, and playing the French Horn.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You