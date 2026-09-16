Nicholas Christopher and Ansel Elgort Join STAGEDOOR 50: A ONE-NIGHT-ONLY CONCERT

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Tony Award nominee Nicholas Christopher and Golden Globe nominee Ansel Elgort have joined the line up for Stagedoor 50: A One-Night-Only Concert celebrating 50 Years Of Stagedoor Manor Benefiting the Entertainment Community Fund on Monday, September 28 at 7 pm ET at The Town Hall (123 W 43rd St).

As previously announced, the one night only concert will feature appearances from Erich Bergen, Michael Ian Black, Josh Charles, Jon Cryer, Sofia Hublitz, Shawn Levy, Julia Murney, Chris Olsen, Larry Owens, Adam Pascal, Shaina Taub, Jeanine Tesori* and more. This unprecedented event will celebrate the legendary performing arts training center's past, present and future, featuring an incredible lineup of Stagedoor alumni and friends coming together to honor the place they call home. 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Entertainment Community Fund's programs that address the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment with services focused on health and wellness, career and life, and housing.

The evening will include additional appearances by Courtney Balan, Etai Benson, Diego Botella, Todd Buonopane, Julian Burzynski, Nigel Butler, Sadie Calvano, Susie Carroll, Chad Carstarphen, Mateo Castel, Julie Kleiner Davis, Kaia Davis, Bailee Endebrock, Bailey Forman, Taryn Glist, Jared Goldsmith, Danny Goldstein, Todd Graff, Gordon Greenberg, Aïssa Guindo, Delaney Guyer, Arn Hall, Amy B. Harris, Caleb Hemmings, Seth Herzog, Cosima Ho, Dan Hoy, Miles Jacoby, Anya Jimenez, Emily Kassie, Randi Kleiner, Andrew Kotzen, Ashley LaLonde, Nikka Lanzarone, Jeremy Leiner, Nick Martinez, Samantha Massell, Sadie McEntee, Kent Overshown, Zal Owen, London Pigott, Sam Primack, David Quinn, Eloise Baker Robbins, Dr. Brian N. Sabowitz, Mark Saks, Michael Scheman, Mae Schenck, Alessandro Scotti, Max Seelig, Ariella Serur, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Oliver Shoaf, Kaily Smith, Tara Smith, Emma Sordi, Liana Stampur, Dana Steingold, Jamie Stern, Rena Strober, Ben Jackson Walker, Brady Walker, Natalie Walker, Ron Weich, and Zac Young as well as surprise guests and virtual appearances.*

*Artists subject to change.

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