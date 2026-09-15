Photos/Video: OUR SINATRA Returns Off-Broadway For 25th Anniversary
Eric Comstock, Christopher Gines and Hilary Kole reunite for the musical revue, now playing at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater.
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Our Sinatra, A Musical Celebration is back in New York for its 25th anniversary production! Check out new photos and video from the Off-Broadway revival below.
Original creators and performers Eric Comstock, Christopher Gines and Hilary Kole have reunited for the production, which is now playing a limited engagement through November 29 at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater. The production officially opened September 15.
The musical revue celebrates the music of Frank Sinatra without impersonation, featuring nearly 60 songs spanning his career, including "Fly Me to the Moon," "The Way You Look Tonight," "Come Fly with Me," "The Best Is Yet to Come," "I've Got You Under My Skin," "One for My Baby" and "The Lady Is a Tramp."
Our Sinatra was originally conceived and performed at the Algonquin Oak Room in 1999 before transferring Off-Broadway to the Blue Angel Theatre. It later moved to the Reprise Room and played a combined 1,096 performances, followed by two national tours and regional engagements. The anniversary revival marks the show's first full-scale New York production since its original run.
The production is conceived and created by Comstock, Gines and Kole, supervised by Tony Award winner Richard Maltby, Jr. and directed by Kurt Stamm. Jack Lewin for Lewin Productions produces, with Visceral Entertainment serving as general manager.
Our Sinatra, A Musical Celebration plays through November 29 at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater, 10 West 64th Street in New York City.
Photo Credit: Russ Rowland
Hilary Kole, Eric Comstock, Christopher Gines
Hilary Kole and Christopher Gines
Christopher Gines, Eric Comstock
Christopher Gine
Eric Comstock, Hilary Kole, Christopher Gines, Marco Panascia
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