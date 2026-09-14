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Photos: First Look at Ali Stroker, Laurie Hernandez and More in THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

The show currently features Jon Cryer as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Justin Cooley as Leaf Coneybear, and more.

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You can now check out new photos of the final company of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee's final extension, through Sunday, October 11 only. 
 
The show Will Close out its final extension with recent additions Ali Stroker as Rona Lisa Peretti, Laurie Hernandez as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, alongside Jon Cryer as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Justin Cooley as Leaf Coneybear, Nina White as Olive Ostrovsky, Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Matt Manuel as Mitch Mahoney, and understudies Brandon L. Armstrong, Jahbril Cook, DeMarius Copes, Vanessa Magula, Emily Nicole Rudolph, and Cecilia Snow.
 
The 20th Anniversary Production, and first ever major revival, opened on November 17, 2025, following previews that began on November 7, 2025, and has now been extended three times. Read the reviews for the production!

 Photo credit: Joan Marcus  

Get The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Tickets From $60

More on this show: Disney Channel's Laura Marano to Join SPELLING BEE Off-Broadway · 6/4/2026


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