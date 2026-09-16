Tyler Jordan Wesley, Ashlyn Maddox and More to Lead SPRING AWAKENING Off-Broadway Revival; Full Principal Casting Announced

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Complete principal casting has been announced for the highly anticipated Off-Broadway reivval of the Tony Award-winning musical Spring Awakening;

The principal cast of Spring Awakening includes Jack Bateman as 'Georg,' Jada Simone Clark as 'Thea,' Leif Coomer as 'Ernst,' Ryo Kamibayashi as 'Moritz,' Ashlyn Maddox as 'Wendla,' Nando Morland as 'Otto,' Antonio Porciello as 'Hanschen,' Khadija Sankoh as 'Martha,' Grace Slear as 'Anna,' Tyler Jordan Wesley as 'Melchior,' and Amalia Yoo as 'Ilse.' Bateman and Porciello were among the cast members selected from the production's open casting call in July, through which 2,532 performers were seen.

Joining previously announced creative team members Taymor, Rowlson-Hall, and Matias are Christine Jones & Brett Banakis (Scenic Design), Kaye Voyce (Costume Designer), Brian MacDevitt (Lighting Design), Cody Spencer (Sound Design), Jeremy Chernick (Special Effects Designer), Cynthia Meng (Music Director/Conductor), David Lai (Music Coordinator), Ann James (Intimacy Coordinator), Drew Leary (Fight Coordinator), C.A. Johnson (Creative Consultant), Miranda Cornell (Associate Director), Gigi Buffington (Voice & Text Coach), and The TRC Company / Xavier Rubiano, CSA and Peter Van Dam, CSA (Casting). Elizabeth Allen serves as the Production Stage Manager. Sean Gorski / Hudson Theatrical Associates serves as Production Manager with Jonathan Whitton / Seaview as General Manager.

Performances for the Tony Award- and Olivier Award-winning musical begin November 27, with an official opening night set for December 17. The production will be directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor, with choreography by Celia Rowlson-Hall, making her theatrical debut, and music supervision by Or Matias.

'Seaview is incredibly proud to be bringing back this work to the stage and, with it, introduce a new generation of talent to New York audiences,' said producer Greg Nobile. 'This amazing group of actors represent the future of our industry and are fearless artists who are going to bring a fresh energy and perspective to this timeless work.'

This new production will bring Spring Awakening into an intimate Off-Broadway setting, returning the musical to the raw force and urgency of Frank Wedekind's once-banned 1891 play. Feral, honest, compassionate, and unflinching, the production will explore the experience of young people caught between desire, repression, fear, and discovery — then and now.

Spring Awakening follows a group of late 19th century German adolescents as they explore teenage sexuality and repression through a contemporary rock score. The show debuted on Broadway in 2006 with future stars Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele and John Gallagher Jr., and was later revived in 2015 with Deaf West Theatre directed by Michael Arden.

Spring Awakening at Studio Seaview is produced by Seaview, Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, Creative Partners Productions, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, Dominick Laruffa Jr., Kate Cannova, Cohen-Gutterman Productions, DJD Productions, Federman Jenen, Sami Horneff, Deanna Knudsen, Alex Levy, Lloyd Tichio Productions, Roth Manella Productions, and Tom Tuft.

ABOUT THE CAST

Jack Bateman (Georg) is thrilled to be making his Off-Broadway debut! This time last year he was in High School so all other credits reside in his hometown of Leesburg, VA. So much love to Danya, Steven, Duncan, the creative team, TRC and his incredible team at Brillstein and CESD. Love you Hal, Ma, and Dad thanks for believing in me. @jackthedudeguy

Jada Simone Clark (Thea) Originally from Baltimore, Maryland, Jada grew up with a passion for performing and went on to graduate with her BFA in Commercial Dance from Pace University (NYC). Her credits include Moulin Rouge! (Broadway and National Tour), Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (Broadway), Jagged Little Pill (National Tour), and most recently BLACK SWAN the musical at the American Repertory Theater in Boston. Jada is thrilled to be making her Off-Broadway debut in Spring Awakening and would like to thank her family, friends, and partner for always being her greatest support system.

Leif Coomer (Ernst) is making his off-Broadway debut with Spring Awakening at Studio Seaview. Recent credits: Signs of Life Concept Album in Concert (Jazz at Lincoln Center), Signs of Life Industry Reading (Open Jar Studios), and other regional productions in Seattle, WA, including Mrs. Doubtfire (5th Avenue Theatre). Leif is a recent graduate of Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences. He thanks Steven, Danya, and the creative team of Spring Awakening for this incredible opportunity.

Ryo Kamibayashi (Moritz) was born and raised in Tokyo, Japan. Broadway: Oh, Mary!, The Outsiders, Pirates! The Penzance Musical. Regional: Damn Yankees (Arena Stage). Readings: Crazy Rich Asians, You Seem Sad, Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, The Last Man. BFA in Musical Theatre and a minor in Music Composition from the University of Michigan. He would like to thank his friends and family!

Ashlyn Maddox (Wendla). Select theatre credits: Parade (Broadway/NYCC), The Snow Goose (World Premiere at Goodspeed), A Christmas Carol (PAC NYC), Hairspray (Muny), Bull Durham (Papermill), Bye Bye Birdie (Kennedy Center), Ride the Cyclone (Arena/McCarter). TV: 'Rabbit, Rabbit' (Netflix), 'The Four Seasons' (Netflix) and 'Law and Order' (NBC).

Nando Morland (Otto) Broadway: Wicked, Bob Fosse's Dancin', West Side Story. Off-Broadway: Sleep No More, Life and Trust. Tours: Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof. TV/Film: The Beauty (FX), Up Here (Hulu). Music Videos: David Byrne, 'Everybody Laughs'; Jinkx Monsoon, 'Leave It to Me'; Monét X Change, 'Give and Take'. Honors: Dance Magazine '25 to Watch'. Companies: Gallim, Madboots Dance, Rashaun + Silas. Gratitude on full blast. Mom and Dad, thank you for setting me up to soar! I love you. @nandomorland

Antonio Porciello (Hanschen) he/him is beyond excited to be making his Off-Broadway debut! Previous regional credits include Jagged Little Pill (Phoenix) and Next to Normal (Gabe). Endless thanks to the incredible cast and crew of Spring Awakening, The TRC Company, Brian Herrick with HKA, and my friends + family for their constant love and support. Love u Jack <3 @antoniop022

Khadija Sankoh (Martha) is a first-generation Sierra Leonean-American artist, born and bred in New Jersey, and thrilled to be returning Off-Broadway after appearing in Little Shop of Horrors (Chiffon). Select credits include: Spelling Bee at the Cape Playhouse (Logainne 'Schwartzy' SchwartzandGrubenierre), Dear Evan Hansen at Pioneer Theatre Company (Alana), and Diary of a Wimpy Kid Studio Recording (streaming!). Khadija was nominated for the 2021 Paper Mill Rising Star Award for Outstanding Solo Performance ('Waiting for Life'). Endless love to my dream team at Mara Entertainment and Buchwald, and a special shoutout to my vocal studio, Vocal Power LLC. Follow along: @khadija.e.sankoh

Grace Slear (Anna) is beyond thrilled and honored to be part of this revival. Some of her favorite credits include Jagged Little Pill, The Queen of Versailles, and The Lost Boys. You can also find her in the films She Came to Me and Mean Girls: The Musical. Grace is also a songwriter and has her own music available on all streaming platforms, along with her band's music (The Cliips). Special thanks to her family, mentors, and her love, Mike. Instagram: @grace_slear TikTok: @g.slear

Tyler Jordan Wesley (Melchior) originated the role of Dallas on the First National Tour of The Outsiders, which he booked at the end of his senior year at Texas State University. He was a Youngarts finalist and graduated high school from the prestigious South Carolina Governor's School for the Arts & Humanities.

Amalia Yoo (Ilse). Born and raised in New York City, Amalia Yoo made her Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated play, John Proctor is the Villain, which earned her a Drama Desk Award in 2025. Most recently, she starred in the sold out Off-Broadway run of Dad Don't Read This at Greenwich House Theater. Prior to that, her Off-Broadway performances include Luna in Grief Camp directed by Les Waters at the Atlantic Theater and Joey in Katie Cappiello's SLUT: The Play at NPR's Greene Space. On-screen credits include No Hard Feelings, NBC's 'Brilliant Minds', and Netflix's 'Grand Army.' She is a proud alumna of LaGuardia High School.

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