Nia Vardalos, Mary Beth Peil & More Join PEN PALS Rotating Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A rotating cast schedule has been revealed for Pen Pals' Off-Broadway run at the Theatre at St. Clements. With performances beginning December 5, 2024, and running through February 9, 2025, Pen Pals will feature an extraordinary ensemble of acclaimed actors in its limited engagement, directed by SuzAnne Barabas.

Each pair of performers will bring their unique chemistry to the roles of Bernie and Mags, two lifelong friends whose deep connection is formed entirely through letters exchanged over five decades.

Rotating Cast Schedule:

Dec 5 – Dec 22, 2024: Johanna Day How I Learned to Drive, Sweat) & Nancy McKeon (The Facts of Life, The Division)

Dec 26 – Dec 29, 2024: Catherine Curtin (“Stranger Things,” “Orange is the New Black”) & Sharon Lawrence (“NYPD Blue,” “Queen Sugar”)

Jan 2 – Jan 12, 2025: Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) & TBD

Jan 15 – Jan 26, 2025: Mary Beth Peil (“The Good Wife,” Anastasia) & TBD

Jan 29 – Feb 2, 2025: Pauletta Washington (She’s Gotta Have It) & TBD

Feb 5 – Feb 9, 2025: Johanna Day & Nancy McKeon

Inspired by a true store, Pen Pals is a testament to the power of connection, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds of friendship. With the new cast lineup, each performance promises to offer audiences a fresh and dynamic portrayal of these unforgettable characters. Pen Pals's unforgettable theatrical journey celebrates friendship, resilience, and the letters that bind them.

"Having this incredible ensemble of powerhouse women bring Pen Pals to life is an absolute joy and privilege. Each of them brings a unique voice and depth to this remarkable story of friendship and resilience. It’s an honor to share this journey with such a dynamic group of artists who embody the heart and soul of what this play is all about." — Lisa Dozier Shacket, Producer

Pen Pals is proud to partner with Susan G. Komen®, donating 5% of ticket sales and 100% of customer donations to support breast cancer research and awareness initiatives.

The production features scenic design by Jessica Parks, costume design by David C. Woolard, lighting design by Jill Nagle, sound design by Nick Simone, and stage management by Rose Riccardi. Lisa Dozier Shacket produces Pen Pals with Joe Trentacosta, Logan DeWitt, Anthony Hazzard and Scott Stolzenberg in association with NJ Repertory Company, with general management by LDK Productions/ Michael Shannon.

Comments