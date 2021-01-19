NextStage Theatre Company Presents LOOKING GLASS WORLD: An Interactive Choose-Your Own Journey Virtual Production

NextStage Theatre Company continues to push the boundaries of virtual theatre with Looking Glass World, an interactive, choose-your-own-journey style digital production. With over 1000 scripted variations that can take place at each performance, the audience controls the plot in this larger than life saga, inspired by Lewis Carroll's "Alice" universe. 9 actors perform over seventy roles live with the assistance of state-of-the-art technology, digital costumes, virtual set pieces, and augmented reality.

"Interactive tickets" will be available at each performance, allowing 12 patrons to set in motion a minimum of 7 pivotal plot points that impact Alice's journey through the psychedelic, hilarious, and mind-bending Looking Glass World, illustratively curated by Art Director, Sara Stephenson.

At the helm of the production is Playwright/Director Tyler Phillips, composer/director of the critically acclaimed Shakespeare-fueled musical Under The Greenwood Tree (Flea Theater, NYC 2013).

Phillips says, "Looking Glass World is a celebration of the aspects of theatre that can take place digitally, but not in-person. During the pandemic, a lot of focus has been put on the challenges that virtual theatre presents to actors and directors. This show flips the script by taking advantage of virtual elements that enhance the live dramatic experience like special effects that push the boundaries of imagination, a diverse group of young actors broadcasting from 5 different time zones, and a global live audience that can impact the show's story line in real-time. "

Looking Glass World's cast includes 9 teen actors from across North America who are all veterans of NextStage's "Rise-Up" Company. The "Rise-Up" company creates paid theatrical opportunities for teen actors all across the globe and features some of drama and musical theatre's most exciting rising talents. The cast of Looking Glass World includes Keiko Tani, Una Ahac, Jack McCarthy, Ziga Poromon, Tahlia Knoshaug, Skylar Daniels, Hazel Kachline, Lindsey Hull, and Greyson Rasmussen.

Tickets range in price from $15-$25 and are available for purchase at www.nextstageco.com. Looking Glass World can be viewed globally wherever YouTube Live is accessible from January 28-February 7, 2020.

Founded in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, NextStage Theatre Company was established to provide avenues for theatre and music artists to create art during a challenging time. Through drive-in theatre shows and groundbreaking virtual productions, NextStage produced over 30 performances featuring the work of roughly 50 authors and the diverse talents of nearly 200 performers across 5 continents from June-December 2020. NextStage continues to be dedicated to creating paid opportunities for its participants through its hybrid digital/in-person 2021 season.