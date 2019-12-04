New York Theatre Workshop Announces Dates for ENDLINGS and SANCTUARY CITY

New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) (Artistic Director James C. Nicola and Managing Director Jeremy Blocker) announced today the dates for the next two productions of the 2019/20 season, Endlings and Sanctuary City.

Endlings will begin performances on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E 4th Street, New York, NY 10003), with an opening night set for Monday, March 9, for a limited run through Sunday, March 29, 2020. Endlings is written by Celine Song (Tom & Eliza) and will be directed by Sammi Cannold (Evita at City Center).

On the Korean island of Man-Jae, three elderly haenyeos-sea women-spend their dying days diving into the ocean to harvest seafood. Across the globe on the island of Manhattan, a Korean-Canadian playwright, twice an immigrant, spends her days wrestling with the expectation that she write "authentic" stories about her identity. This "fascinating, audacious and deftly satirical" new play by Celine Song, directed by Sammi Cannold, questions what we inherit and challenges who dictates the terms.

This production of Endlings originated at the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University.

NYTW also announced today the full cast & creative team for Endlings. The cast will include Wai Ching Ho ("Daredevil") as Han Sol, Emily Kuroda ("Gilmore Girls") as Go Min, and Jo Yang (Comfort Women) as Sook Ja. The rest of the company includes Matt DaSilva (Ragtime on Ellis Island) as White Stage Manager, Miles G. Jackson ("The Last O.G.") as White Husband, Mark Mauriello (OSCAR at The Crown) as White Stage Manager/Turtle, Jiehae Park (Sleep) as Ha Young, Keith Pinault (A Midsummer Night's Dream) as White Stage Manager, Andy Talen (Sleep No More) as White Stage Manager.

Endlings will feature scenic design by Emmy Award winner Jason Sherwood (Sojourners/Her Portmanteau), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (The Great Society), lighting design by Tony Award winner Bradley King (Hadestown), and sound design by Elisheba Ittoop (An Ordinary Muslim) & Ien DeNio (Rinse, Repeat). Alfredo Macias (The Play That Goes Wrong) will serve as stage manager.

Single tickets for Endlings will start at $35 and vary by performance date and time. $25 tickets are available for the first two CHEAPTIX performances on February 19th and 20th.

In order to provide access to those in their surrounding community and those with income limitations, NYTW launched CHEAPTIX, an affordable ticket program. At the first two performances of every NYTW production, tickets are sold to the general public for just $25. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, online at NYTW.org or by phone from the NYTW Box Office at 212-460-5475. Standard ticketing fees apply.

Additionally, a $25 day-of CHEAPTIX RUSH will be available for young people, seniors, artists and Lower East Side residents. Rush tickets are subject to availability and are sold cash-only, limit two per person. Proper identification is required for all rush tickets. Youth (ages 25 and under) and seniors (ages 65+) may present an ID indicating date-of-birth; Artists may present an ID and a program or union card; Lower East Side residents may present an ID that includes your address.

The performance schedule for Endlings is as follows: Tuesday-Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, Sunday at 2pm & 7pm. Exceptions: there will be no performance on Saturday, February 22 at 2pm; Tuesday, March 10; and Sunday March 22 at 7pm.

Sanctuary City by Pulitzer Prize winner, NYTW Usual Suspect and former 2050 Fellow Martyna Majok (Cost of Living, queens) will begin previews on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014), and is set to open on Tuesday, March 24, for a limited run through Sunday, April 12, 2020. Sanctuary City will feature direction by Rebecca Frecknall (Summer and Smoke).

DREAMers. Love(r)s. Life-long friends. Negotiating the promise of safety and the weight of responsibility, they'll fight like hell to establish a place for themselves and each other in America. 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner, NYTW Usual Suspect and former 2050 Fellow Martyna Majok bring us an unforgettable story that asks what we're willing to sacrifice for someone we love. Rebecca Frecknall, director of the 2019 Olivier Award-winning Summer and Smoke, helms the production.

Single tickets for Sanctuary City will start at $45 and vary by performance date and time. $25 tickets are available for the first two CHEAPTIX performances on March 4th and 5th.

The performance schedule for Sanctuary City is as follows: Tuesday-Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, Sunday at 2pm & 7pm. Exceptions: there will be no performance on Saturday, March 7 at 2pm; Tuesday, March 24; and Sunday April 5 at 7pm.

Sanctuary City will be performed at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street, NY, NY 10014). Presented by Special Arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation.

Currently in performances at NYTW is the World Premiere of Sing Street, a new musical based on the motion picture written and directed by John Carney (Once, Begin Again). Sing Street features a book by Tony Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Enda Walsh (Once, Lazarus), music and lyrics by Carney & Gary Clark (frontman of Danny Wilson), direction by Tony Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Rebecca Taichman (Indecent) and choreography by Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Hundred Days). Opening night is set for December 16, 2019, for a run through January 26, 2020.

The New York Theatre Workshop 2019/20 season will conclude with a new production of Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters directed by Tony Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Sam Gold (Othello) featuring Academy Award nominee Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) and Golden Globe Award winner Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi). Season memberships are available at www.nytw.org or 212-460-5475.

NYTW is currently represented on Broadway by Hadestown, winner of 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical, written by Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell, developed with and directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin, currently playing at the Walter Kerr Theatre; and Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris, directed by Robert O'Hara, playing at the Golden Theatre through January 19, 2020.

