New York Theatre Workshop Announces Additional Performers And Presenters For Their 2025 Annual Gala

New York Theatre Workshop has announced additional performers and presenters for the NYTW 2025 Gala, honoring Emmy Award winner Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango, and Tony Award-winning theater and film producer Greg Nobile. The Gala will be held on Monday February 10 at 6PM at Gotham Hall (1356 Broadway, New York, NY 10018).

The evening's program will be hosted by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award honoree Alex Edelman (Just For Us), directed by Kevin Cahoon (Shucked) and feature musical direction by Rick Hip-Flores (Bad Cinderella). The evening will be scripted by Ellie MacPherson (Happy Birthday, Mr. President). Patrick Tully will serve as auctioneer.

The evening will also feature appearances and performances from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade), Tony Award winner Sam Gold (Romeo + Juliet), Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall (The Hot Wing King), Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane), Tony Award nominee Whitney White (Jaja's African Hair Braiding), and Rachel Zegler (Romeo + Juliet), joining the previously announced The Bengsons (Hundred Days), Emmy Award winner Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending), Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis (Hell's Kitchen), Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren (The Last Five Years), Tony Award nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams (Some Like It Hot) and more.

The NYTW Annual Gala raises 10% of the Off-Broadway company's annual budget. Funds raised at this one-night-only event help NYTW to mount world class productions and to share them with more than 50,000 audience members each season. Proceeds also support NYTW's Artist Workshop activities through which nearly 2,000 artists develop more than 80 projects each year and their Education Initiatives including Learning Workshop, Mind the Gap, and Public Programs that serve over 1,600 students of all ages.

The Host Committee will include AKA; Vienn and Salman Al-Rashid; Michael Arden; Gus Birney; Reed Birney; Brillstein Entertainment Partners; Bruce Cohen; Creative Artists Agency; Creative Partners Productions; Lear deBessonet; Julian De Niro; Eon Productions Ltd; Sam Gold; Mary Graham; Katori Hall; Jeremy O. Harris, bb²; Corey Hawkins; Ruth and Stephen Hendel; Amy Herzog; André Holland; Anne Kauffman; Moisés Kaufman; Klaris; Kleinberg, Kaplan, Wolff & Cohen, P.C.; LaChanze; Loeb and Loeb LLP; L'Oréal Luxe; Madison Wells Live; No Guarantees Productions; Robert O'Hara; Tonya Pinkins; PRG; Robin Roberts; Linda B. Rubin; Seaview; Saycon Sengbloh; Corey Stoll; Storykey Entertainment; Rachel Sussman; Alex Timbers; TodayTix Group; Wendy vanden Heuvel; Susan Vargo; Wagner Johnson Productions; Whitney White; Withum; and WME.

In lieu of attending, a fully tax-deductible gift can also be made to NYTW at nytw.org/annual-gala-giving.

