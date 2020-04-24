New York Theatre Barn to Live Stream Excerpts From New Musicals SAM'S ROOM and SMALL TOWN STORY

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of its New Works Series on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 at 7PM EDT, featuring excerpts from the new musicals Sam's Room and Small Town Story. The 30-minute presentation will also feature the creators of the two new musicals, and an opening performance from Chad Burris (Mean Girls, Frozen).

Sam's Room, written by Dale Sampson, Trey-Coates Mitchell, Caitlin Marie Bell and Marc Campbell (of the band MisterWives), is a new musical inspired by real stories of nonverbal teens who find a way to communicate. Sam's Room highlights our universal struggle with communication, reminds us of the value of human connection and shows the tenacity of the human spirit by giving a voice to the voiceless. The writers will present two songs from the show performed remotely with John McGinty (Children of a Lesser God).

In 2017, Sam's Room was featured in NAMT's Festival of New Musicals, had a developmental production co-produced by New York Theatre Barn and The Cell, and received New York Theatre Barn's IMPACT Award. The show was also an official selection for the Human Rights New Works Festival hosted by Billy Porter for Red Mountain Theatre Company.

Hailed as "a work of explosive power," Small Town Story is about two families in North Texas who struggle with a community battle ignited by a controversial high school musical. As the escalation divides father and son, mother and daughter, leaders and neighbors, all sides must find a way to harmonize before their way of life rips apart. Commissioned and developed by New York Theatre Barn, the new musical has book and lyrics by Sammy Buck, music and lyrics by Brandon James Gwinn, and was conceived by Joe Barros, Laura Brandel, Sammy Buck, Karen Marshall, Reed Prescott, and Sam Willmott. The writers will present two songs from the show performed remotely with Ilana Gabrielle (ATG's Small Town Story).

Small Town Story has also been developed in Village Theatre's Festival of New Musicals in Issaquah, Washington, followed by a developmental production at The Hartt School, and a 2018 world premiere produced by American Theater Group (James Vagias, Producing Artistic Director).

The 30-minute presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel.

The New Works Series is produced by Jen Sandler, Sam Strum, and Joe Barros. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.





