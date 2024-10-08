New York Premiere of SUMP'N LIKE WINGS Opens This Week at Mint Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mint Theater Company's New York Premiere of Sump'n Like Wings by Lynn Riggs, author of more than thirty plays including Green Grow the Lilacs, the basis for Rodgers & Hammerstein's landmark musical Oklahoma! Written in 1925, Sump'n Like Wings was published in 1928.



Raelle Myrick-Hodges directs a cast that features Julia Brothers, Andrew Gombas, Traci Hovel, Lukey Klein, Richard Lear, Mariah Lee, Leon Pintel, Mike Masters, Buzz Roddy, Lindsey Steinert, and Joy Avigail Sudduth.



Mint is offering audiences the rare opportunity to see this 99-year-old play, which remains a resonant and compelling story about love, family and home. This Off-Broadway engagement at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street), opening Thursday October 10th, continues a limited run through November 2nd.



Sump'n Like Wings is the story of Wille Baker, a 16-year-old girl too proud and too wild for the life she's living. Her mother runs the dining room in the hotel her uncle owns. Willie is stuck helping her, squirming under her thumb while her uncle argues for tenderness and compassion. Sump'n Like Wings is a story of the lessons learned by families about freedom and limits — about love, respect, and safety. It's a story about home and about leaving home.



Sump'n Like Wings is set in Oklahoma, six years after the Indian and Oklahoma Territories combined to become the 46th state in the Union in 1907. Lynn Riggs owes his lasting fame to the musical named after his home state, Oklahoma!, based on his acclaimed 1930 play Green Grows the Lilacs.



TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets for Sump'n Like Wings, which are on sale now, start at $39 and may be purchased online at Theatre Row Box Office. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 212/714-2442, ext. 45 (daily from 12 Noon to 5PM), or in person at the Theatre Row Box Office (located at 410 West 42nd Street). Service fees will apply for online or phone orders. Performances are Tuesday through Saturday at 7PM, with matinees Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2PM. There will be no 7pm performances on 10/11, 10/16, or 10/23. Theatre Row, located at 410 West 42nd Street (between 9th & 10th Avenues), is a fully accessible venue: all bathrooms are accessible; there is an elevator to all floors; the bar and lounge are fully accessible; assisted listening devices are available.



Photo credit: Maria Baranova

Comments