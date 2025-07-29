New York Premiere of GOOD SHOWBIZ Comes to SoHo Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SoHo Playhouse will present the New York premiere of GOOD SHOWBIZ, written by Eli Leonard ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") and Theodore Bressman (Hulu's "Pam & Tommy" & "Miracle Workers"), and directed by Bressman, running Off-Broadway August 12 - 20, 2025 in a limited engagement at SoHo Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Opening night is August 12.

The King of Comedy meets Fiddler on the Roof in GOOD SHOWBIZ, starring Eli Leonard as the legendary and magical Showbiz host, Sandy Synagoguenstein.

Leonard / Synagoguenstein takes his crowd through space and time to explore Jewish comedy and theater throughout the ages in a fearless and provocative piece of experimental, clown comedy. Together they will laugh at the Jewish stereotype and earn money along the way. Because GOOD SHOWBIZ is a show. But it's also a business.

Featuring Sarah Shtern and live music from A Band Named GOOF.

GOOD SHOWBIZ was originally performed at The Elysian Theater in Los Angeles.

Performances are Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9pm. Run time is approximately 75 minutes. Ages 16+. Tickets are $41.50 (includes fees).

Eli Leonard is an accomplished Jewish comedian best known for his work on Curb Your Enthusiasm. A UCB and Gaulier alum, his one-man show GOOD SHOWBIZ has sold out in LA and Chicago. He regularly performs at The Laugh Factory and opens for touring acts like Elon Gold. Eli stars in the film Edge of Everything and appears in several top-performing sketches on the American High Shorts Instagram page.

Theodore Bressman is a WGA Award nominated, blacklist film and television writer / producer. He has written on Future Man, Miracle Workers, Pam & Tommy, Sausage Party: Foodtopia and contributed to the last three seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm. He co-created the Peacock/SYFY animated series The Pole, starring Bobby Moynihan, Jillian Bell and Nicole Byer, co-wrote and executive produced Jungleland, starring Jack O'Connell and Charlie Hunnam, and was an associate producer on the cult classic comedy, Goon.

Sarah Shtern is a Los Angeles-based actress and comedian whose magnetic presence and offbeat wit have made her a standout in the city's indie theatre scene. An underground starlet and stalwart of The Elysian, she trained in clown at the renowned École Philippe Gaulier in France, and in improv and character work at UCB and The Groundlings. She's performed internationally, including at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. This marks her Off-Broadway debut.

GOOF is a Los Angeles-based collective of musicians with a wide range of musical influences from jazz and funk to klezmer. A mainstay at The Elysian theater, GOOF has vast experience underscoring clowns, comedians and mimes while providing high energy grooves for talk shows and variety shows. Being composed of a wide network of instrumentalists (JC Wright, Geremy Mumenthaler, Andrew Crawford, Samson Trinh), GOOF offers performers the opportunity to customize a band to the specific needs of their show. This marks their Off-Broadway debut.

Continuing in the spirit of the theater's original tenant, Edward Albee and his Playwright Unit Workshop, SoHo Playhouse (Artistic Director Darren Lee Cole, Managing Director Britt Lafield) is committed to presenting the brightest and most talented artists from New York, with its Lighthouse Series, and around the world, with the International Fringe Encore Series, to give the theater-going audience of New York important stories told with unique style, and evolving what the concept of Off-Broadway Theater is in the 21st century. For info visit https://www.sohoplayhouse.com.