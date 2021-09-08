New York Premiere Benefit Concert of BLUE ROSES to be Presented by York Theatre Company

The York Theatre Company will present a benefit New York premiere concert performance of the new musical Blue Roses, with book and lyrics by Mimi Turque and music by Nancy Ford, based on The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams. Rescheduled from April 2020 due to the pandemic, this ONE-NIGHT-ONLY benefit concert is set for Monday evening, October 18, 2021 at 7:00PM at The Theatre at St. Jean's (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenue).

Tennessee Williams' legendary play The Glass Menagerie, marking over 75 years since its Broadway debut, takes on new musical life in the form of Blue Roses. The classic story of a frustrated writer and the memories of his overbearing mother, his troubled sister, and the gentleman caller who will shatter their world is transformed into a haunting new musical from the team of composer Nancy Ford and lyricist and librettist Mimi Turque.

Directed by Austin Pendleton (Fiddler on the Roof) and with music direction by Nancy Ford (I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road), the cast of four will feature Anita Gillette (Moonstruck) as Amanda Wingfield, Piper Goodeve (Anne of Green Gables) as Laura Wingfield, Jeff Kready (Tootsie) as Jim O'Connor, and Howard McGillin (The Phantom of the Opera) as Tom Wingfield.

The one-night-only special event will begin at 7:00PM. Dessert and light refreshments will be served following the performance. Tickets are priced at $100 for Premium Seating/Post-Show Reception, and $85 for Mid-Premium Seating/Post-Show Reception. There is a Special Show-Only ticket priced at $60. York Member Early Access tickets are now on sale. Tickets for the General Public go on sale September 15.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting Ovation tickets at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1072785, or by calling the Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Monday - Friday 12:00PM - 5:00PM, or via email at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

COVID NOTE: For the safety of all, COVID policies established by the CDC and WHO will be strictly enforced. Proof of vaccination status will be required upon entry. Masks must be worn at all times. COVID policies can be found on the York Theatre Company website.

For additional information, please visit www.yorktheatre.org.