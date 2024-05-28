New Play By Marin Ireland, PRE-EXISTING CONDITION Will Premiere in New York This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland's new play Pre-Existing Condition will premiere this summer at The Connelly Theater (220 East 4th St, New York, NY 10009) in the intimate 60-seat Upstairs space. Directed by Maria Dizzia, Pre-Existing Condition will begin performances on Friday, June 7 and run through August 3.

In the aftermath of a life-altering event, Pre-Existing Condition explores the challenges, shared community and everyday indignities of learning to move forward.

The production will star, in the rotating role of “A,” Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia (In the Next Room), Tavi Gevinson (“American Horror Story”), Tony Award winner Deirdre O'Connell (Dana H.) and Julia Chan (Uncle Vanya) in select performances. Ms. Maslany will be the first “A,” beginning on June 7.

The cast will also include Sarah Steele (“The Good Fight”), Dael Orlandersmith (Pulitzer Prize Finalist, Yellowman), Greg Keller (Alliance); with Raquel Chavez (Uncle Vanya) and Gregory Connors (The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window), understudies.

Anne Kauffman, who will serve as Creative Consultant on the production stated, "Marin's piece is responding to something in our culture that unfortunately still feels shameful to discuss, regardless of being part of a very public movement. The creative team is modeling community around this issue by gathering a company of actors who will share the role of A as colleagues and compatriots taking care of one another.”

In addition to Ms. Kauffman (who is nominated for a Tony Award for her direction of Mary Jane), the creative team includes Louisa Thompson (A Simulacrum), Set Designer; Tony Award nominee Enver Chakartash (Stereophonic), Costume Designer; Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd (Enemy of the People, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), Lighting Designer; Tony Award nominee Palmer Hefferan (The Skin of Our Teeth), Sound Designer. Taylor Williams is Casting Director, Ashley-Rose Galligan will be Production Stage Manager, Eric Nolan Mattingly is Assistant Stage Manager with Wagner Johnson Productions serving as General Management. Associate Producer is Joe Meyer. David Manella at Loeb & Loeb LLP serves as Production Counsel.

For information on performance dates, ticketing and upcoming lottery information please visit preexistingconditionplay.com. Tickets start at $55 and are on sale now.

