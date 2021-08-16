New Off-Broadway Holiday Play A SHERLOCK CAROL to Play Limited Engagement at New World Stages

A Sherlock Carol, a new holiday play written and directed by Mark Shanahan, will play New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) for an eight- week limited holiday engagement. Previews begin Thursday, November 11, 2021, with opening night scheduled for Monday, November 22, 2021, and the final performance on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Casting will be announced at a later date.

When a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Sherlock Holmes to investigate the peculiar death of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Great Detective must use his tools of deduction to get to the bottom of the crime. But it is a dark and treacherous Christmas Eve, and once again the holiday is haunted by the spirits of the past, present and future.

A Sherlock Carol is produced by Fat Goose Productions, Theatre Nerd Productions, and executive produced by Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott for ShowTown Productions. ShowTown Theatricals is the general manager.

Tickets are $49-119, and on sale now through Telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200 or 800-447-7400. Please visit ASherlockCarol.com for complete preview and holiday performance schedules. Regular performances will be Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm & 7pm.

New World Stages is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and state guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination or negative test verification, and more. These are subject to change. Ticket holders who do not comply with venue policies will not be admitted. You will be updated within fourteen days of the performance with the policies that will be in place at the time of the performance.

For more information, visit ASherlockCarol.com.