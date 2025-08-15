New Musical Exploring Big Tech, AI, and Social Media Seeks Support for Workshop Production in New York City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Startup, a bold new musical examining humanity’s complex relationship with technology, has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund a workshop production set for Spring 2026 in New York City.

Created by emerging writer-composers, Patrick McAndrew and Kevin Mucchetti, The Startup is a thought-provoking show that delves into the intersections of human emotion, innovation, and digital life. In a world increasingly shaped by tech, The Startup tackles the timely question: What does it mean to be human in an age of rapid technological innovation?

Having launched earlier this week, the Kickstarter campaign aims to raise $50,000, and has already gathered close to $15,000, with over 100 contributors and 28 days remaining in the campaign.

“Our vision is to bring this story to life on the New York stage with a workshop production that can engage audiences, attract producers, and refine the show for future runs,” says McAndrew. “The Startup explores our tangled relationship with technology, tackling everything from social media addiction and data privacy to influencer culture and the rise of AI. It’s a timely story about ambition, integrity, and what we're willing to sacrifice in the pursuit of success.” The show has already held two successful staged readings: one in 2021 at the Chain Theatre and another in 2022 at Ripley Grier Studios.

Backers of the campaign will enjoy exclusive rewards, like behind-the-scenes access, tickets to the show, and invitations to sit in on rehearsals. Top contributors are eligible to put their name on the show as a producer.

“When crowdfunding a theatrical production, it takes a village,” McAndrew comments. “We all use technology, it impacts our everyday, and The Startup allows us to question: Is my relationship with technology healthy? Am I falling into a comparison trap with those I follow on Instagram? Will AI replace my creativity? Outside of an engaging script and catchy music, the show asks deeper questions about what it means to be human in a technologically advanced society.”

The campaign is set up through Kickstarter, where the team must hit their goal in order to secure funding for the production. You can contribute to the campaign by visiting www.thestartupoffbway.com.