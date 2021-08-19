New Musical Comedy A TURTLE ON A FENCE POST to Premiere in October

Max Brod Productions announced today the new musical comedy, A Turtle on a Fence Post, which will begin previews on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, ahead of an official Opening Night on Sunday, November 14. The production will be the first to open at the newly renamed Theater 555 at 555 W. 42nd Street.

"A turtle on a fence post," is one of Bill Clinton's favorite colloquialisms: "If you see a turtle on a fence post," the former president likes to say, "you know it didn't get there by itself." Set in the contrasting locales of a comedy club and a correctional institution, Turtle... tells the fish-out-of-water story of a prominent New Yorker thrown into an unknown world by New York's most powerful man, and how the experience changes him and those around him. The show deals with themes of freedom, forgiveness, truth and shifting perspectives, and features a bullying, toxic, retaliating, brutal New York Governor as its principal antagonist.

"I can't wait to share my story," Hank Morris says. "I've been silent for far too long. It's a tale of New York, about New York, and inspired by the people of New York." The first-time playwright and his collaborators dedicate A Turtle on a Fence Post to the thousands of nursing home victims who died of Covid, the incarcerated who've been illegally denied parole, and the brave women who endured sexual harassment and then confronted their assailant, the most influential man in the state. Adds Morris, "These courageous women stood up to a powerful bully. I didn't and I'm forever guilty about it. I wish I did. I wish I had their gumption, tenacity and fortitude."

While at heart a vibrant story of love and friendship, Turtle... intersects with several major issues of our time including criminal justice, parole reform, and public leadership. The show reveals how learning can arise in the most unexpected places, from the most surprising sources, and with the most meaningful consequences.

The creative team also includes Music Direction by Aaron Gandy (Romeo & Bernadette), Orchestrations and Arrangements by Steve Orich (Jersey Boys), and Casting by Paul Hardt of Hardt Casting (Once Upon a One More Time). General Management is by Michael Chase Gosselin & Tim Sulka of Visceral Entertainment (Emojiland, Midnight at The Never Get). Additional information, including casting, will be announced soon.

Max Brod Productions is named in honor of Max Brod, a Czech born, Jewish Israeli writer, who was Franz Kafka's best friend and shepherded the publication of Kafka's The Trial, a novel which details the existential voyage of an innocent man prosecuted and convicted for an unknown crime.

A Turtle on a Fence Post will play a limited ten-week engagement through Sunday, January 2, 2022. Tickets will go on sale September 13th, 2021 at 12pm EST. Until then, visit www.TurtleMusical.com for more information and to sign-up for updates. All attendees will be required to show ID and proof of COVID vaccination.

Theater 555, owned by theatrical producer Eric Krebs was formerly the home of both the Signature and Pearl Theatre Companies and more recently the home of Upright Citizens Brigade. www.Theater555.com

*11RO731 is the prison inmate number of Henry 'Hank' Morris.