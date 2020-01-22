New Light Theater Project Seeks Play Submissions For 2020-2021 New Light New Voices Award

Submissions are open for the award-winning New Light Theater Project's New Light New Voices Award. NLNV is a program and development platform designed to support emerging theater voices in New York City.

Winners of New Light Theater Projects' New Light New Voices Award receive developmental support and a $1000 fee. Further, New Light Theater Project will produce the winning play, giving the playwright their NYC debut.

Women, transgender, and gender-nonconforming artists, and artists of color are strongly encouraged to apply.

In 2016, Anne Adams ' Strange Country ('Best Bet' Theatre Is Easy) received the inaugural New Light New Voices Award, which included a full production in co-production with Access Theater. The second and third NLNV Award produced Dan Giles' Breeders (Time Out NY Critics' Pick; 'Best Bet' Theatre Is Easy) and Ray Yamanouchi's The American Tradition (Time Out NY Critics' Pick; 'Best of Theater 2019' Slant Magazine; 'Best Bet' Theatre Is Easy). The 2019-2020 winning play, Andrew Rincón's I Wanna Fuck Like Romeo & Juliet, will receive a world premiere production this spring as an Anchor Partner at The Flea Theater in downtown NYC.

There is no entry fee. Electronic submissions for the New Light New Voices Award must be submitted no later than February 15, 2020. The submission window closes at 11:59 pm EST.

Please be sure to read the following guidelines to make sure you qualify. Submission guidelines include:

* Playwrights must be based in NYC* This contest is restricted to un-produced plays written in the English language.* Submissions must be original, unpublished full-length plays. Translations, musicals, adaptations, screenplays, one-act plays, and children's plays are not accepted.* Playwrights may submit only one script per year.* Playwrights that have been professionally produced in NYC are not eligible.* Plays that have had a workshop, reading, or non-professional production or that have been published as an actor's edition will be considered.* Plays may not be under option, commissioned, or scheduled for professional production or publication at the time of submission. NLTP will have right of first refusal if script is selected.* Plays must be typed/word-processed and page-numbered.* Plays must be submitted electronically. No hard copies, please.

The manuscript must begin with a title page that shows the play's title and a 2-3 sentence description of the play. Your play title with your name and contact information (including address, phone number, and email address), and a brief biography must be submitted in a separate attachment.

Please send the script in PDF format with the title format: PLAY TITLE.pdf

Submit the electronic copy of your manuscript to: NewLightNewVoicesAward@gmail.com with the subject line "NEW LIGHT NEW VOICES SUBMISSION: (title of your play)"

Please note: the award is contingent on the playwright's agreeing to the terms of the production agreement.





The winner will receive a four-week production run in the summer of 2021.