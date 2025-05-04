New Adaptation THE THREE MUSKETEERS To Have World Premiere At Theater 86

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the sold-out, critically acclaimed run of The Master and Margarita, Or, The Devil Comes to Moscow, Theater 86 will present a bold new stage adaptation of Alexandre Dumas' The Three Musketeers.

Adapted and directed by renowned theater artist Aleksey Burago, this limited engagement runs June 5-29, 2025, at Pushkin Hall, located inside the historic West Park Presbyterian Church (165 W 86th Street, New York, NY 10024), a 19th-century Romanesque Revival landmark championed by celebrities like Mark Ruffalo, Matt Damon, Amy Schumer, and Bill Burr for its preservation.

Burago, a former protégé of the legendary Pyotr Fomenko, reimagines The Three Musketeers with heart-pounding sword-fencing choreography that electrifies the stage. "Dumas' tale of courage and unity transcends borders," says Burago. "Our diverse cast and dynamic staging bring this story to life with thrilling vitality." Known for acclaimed works like Diary of a Madman and the Time Out Critic's Pick Ah, My Dear Andersen!, Burago crafts a production that pulses with theatrical energy.

The cast of eight-Obid Abdurakhmanov, Deniz Erzaim, Sarah O'Donnell, Ariel Polanco, Tom Schubert, Mark K. Simmons, Natasha Skutka, and Di Zhu-forms a vibrant, international ensemble whose multicultural backgrounds reflect New York City's rich diversity. With remarkable versatility, this small cast takes on multiple roles, transforming into a dazzling parade of Dumas' iconic characters-from swashbuckling Musketeers to cunning villains-delivering a theatrical tour-de-force that captivates audiences of all ages.

The production's stunning set, painted by Valery Yershov, immerses audiences in 17th-century France with evocative artistry. Trained at the prestigious St. Petersburg State Repin Academic Institute of Painting, Sculpture, and Architecture, Yershov emigrated to New York in 1989, joining Manhattan's Conceptual Art movement. His paintings, exhibited extensively in the US and Europe, including shows with Switzerland's Barbarian Art Gallery, New York's White Box Gallery, and Salamatina Gallery in Manhasset, NY, grace major collections worldwide, elevating the production's visual splendor.

Theater 86's previous production of The Master and Margarita captivated Upper West Side audiences, earning rave reviews and packed houses. Now, The Three Musketeers continues this legacy with breathtaking swordplay, a multicultural cast, and a family-friendly adventure staged in the historic West Park Presbyterian Church, a cultural treasure. As a non-profit dedicated to accessible, innovative theater, Theater 86 invites the community to experience this summer's cultural highlight.

Performance Details:

Dates: June 5-29, 2025

Times: Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 PM, Saturdays at 7:00 PM, Sundays at 3:00 PM

Venue: Pushkin Hall, West Park Presbyterian Church, 165 W 86th Street, New York, NY 10024

Tickets: $45, available at www.theater86.com

