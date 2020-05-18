National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Continues Virtual Programming With 15-Minute Yiddish Lessons and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene-led by Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director, and Dominick Balletta, Executive Director-continues to bring the stage to global audiences throughout May when Folksbiene! LIVE features virtual programming to entertain, enlighten, and engage.

This week, Folksbiene! LIVE features the launch of 15-minute Yiddish lessons led by Motl Didner on Tuesday at 1:00 PM, followed on Thursday with Zalmen Mlotek's Living Room Concert at 7:30 PM.

Launched in March with Zalmen Mlotek's Living Room Concert, Folksbiene! LIVE is an online celebration of Yiddish culture, featuring livestreamed theater, American Jewish performers, concerts, lectures, talks, and other events. The programming provides inspirational and entertaining experiences as cultural and arts venues across the country and world remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay tuned by subscribing to Folksbiene's newsletter on its website and catch up on past episodes at nytf.org/live. Each episode is broadcast at nytf.org/live and on Folksbiene's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/folksbiene/.

Also on tap later this month:

· Tuesday, May 26 at 1:00 PM: 15-Minute Yiddish; A weekly lunch and learn with Motl Didner; adults can learn the basics of Yiddish conversation-no Yiddish experience necessary-in 15 minutes!

· Wednesday, May 27 at 7:30 PM: Lisa Fishman in Concert; Jewish Standards and some unknown gems, sung in Yiddish and English with a modern twist and influences in Klezmer, Jazz, Musical Theater, Cabaret, Folk rock, Latin, Blues... and a touch of comedy! The event includes some new English verses written by Lisa.





