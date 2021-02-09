Moxie Arts NY Presents IF THERE IS BREAKAGE YOU WILL FIND CHIPS In Irondale's On Women Festival

Moxie Arts NY has announced a new addition to its virtual fourth season: if there is breakage you will find chips by Makaela Shealy-Sachot. The show will be produced on the Mainstage of Irondale's On Women Festival and will be available to stream March 11-14th at 7:30pm ET.

if there is breakage you will find chips is about the way we crash into one another's lives. It's a play about just getting through the end of the day and the cumulative macro and micro bits that stick in our memory - even if it's just a flash of a cross street in Brooklyn where hand-me-down furniture and a broken mirror sit after life takes the owners on another adventure.

This world premiere follows the nuances of a blossoming relationship between new lovers in their chosen memories, highlighting times of great strength and valleys of missed connection. It is both simultaneously rooted in our reality, grappling with COVID-19 and the continued trauma of existing in cis-hetero-patriarchal white supremacy; and shuffling through the hopeful mosaic of their future together. Heavily driven by movement, character work and a deeply dedicated investigation of the layers of love, the work weaves together the mutual quest for peace in a cumulative narrative that mimics the tasks of simply surviving a day and emerging as parents.

If there is breakage you will find chips is directed by Abigail Jean-Baptiste and features performances by Sagan (Diane) Chen, Liz Neitge, and Hunter Hopkins Dunn. The creative team also includes Jac Ford as stage manager, Selby Souza as set and props designer, Ally Mihailovich as lighting designer, Cinthia Chen as video and projections designer, and Sasha Mahalia Hawkins as sound designer. K. Hernandez Friend (Kayla Friend) and Madelyn Paquette executive produce.

"Working with this team of artists and getting to flex our collective creative muscles again safely and consciously has been such an incredible experience." says Shealy-Sachot of the process "I feel so lucky to have this story of deep connection being told in such capable hands."

Tickets and more information about the production and the On Women Festival are available here. Those interested in making a tax-deductible donation to support the production can do so at this link.

Moxie Arts NY is a women+ run theatre company founded in 2017 dedicated to engaging audiences with stories of women+ with grit and endurance. In Moxie's third season, 90% of performers, 100% of creative team members, and 100% of playwrights were women+. The company's work has been seen at IRT Theater, The Center at West Park, Access Theater, The American Theatre of Actors, Dixon Place, and more. Moxie's virtual fourth season, The Moxie Commission, will see three playwrights create three new pieces each, all designed for virtual performance.

For more information, visit www.moxiearts.org