Midori Francis Joins BUS STOP Cast at Classic Stage Company

Obie and Drama Desk award winner Midori Francis (“Dash and Lily,” Usual Girls) has joined the cast of William Inge’s Bus Stop, directed by Jack Cummings III Off-Broadway. Previews will begin on May 8, 2025, with an opening night set for May 18, for a limited run through June 8, 2025 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater.
Midori Francis will star in the role of “Cherie,” joining the previously announced Delphi Borich as “Elma,” Rajesh Bose as “Dr. Lyman,” Cindy Cheung as “Grace,” David Lee Huynh as “Will,” Michael Hsu Rosen as “Bo,” David Shih as “Carl,” and Moses Villarama as “Virgil.” Francis replaces the previously announced Dorcas Leung.
Bus Stop will feature Scenic Design by Peiyi Wong, Costume Design by Mariko Ohigashi, and Lighting Design by R. Lee Kennedy. Kevin Zhu is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by tbd casting co.
On a snowy night in Kansas, a diner can be an oasis, a prison, a place to hide, or a place to discover yourself. When a bus is forced to take shelter from stormy weather outside, a mismatched group of dreamers and cowboys, waitresses and outcasts find unexpected warmth in one another. In William Inge’s 1955 classic, this great playwright of the Midwest gives voice to memorable characters who’ll linger like the perfect cup of diner coffee. This production of Bus Stop will be the first to feature an all-Asian American cast taking on this quintessential play of the Midwest.