Michael Tucker's FERN HILL Extends Its Run At 59E59 Theaters

59E59 Theaters announces that Michael Tucker's FERN HILL will extend their run by one week. The production will now close on Sunday, October 27. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 7 pm; Saturday at 2 pm & 7 pm; and Sunday at 2 pm. Performances are at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison). Single tickets are $70 ($49 for 59E59 Members). Tickets are available by calling the 59E59 Box Office on 646-892-7999 or by visiting www.59e59.org.



Three couples in their golden years, thick as thieves, are gathered at Sunny and Jer's farmhouse to celebrate milestone birthdays that span three decades. The foundation of their long friendship is honesty and support-as well as a commitment to the enjoyment of food, wine, and laughter. They're so close that Sunny suggests that they all move in together-to live and work and assist one another as they grow older.



Their companionship is put to the test, however, when a marital betrayal is discovered. The bonds of loyalty and truth are explored in this mature comedy.



The cast features a noteworthy company of Broadway and NYC stage veterans, including Mark Linn-Baker, Mark Blum, Jill Eikenberry, John Glover, Jodi Long, and Ellen Parker. Philip Hoffman and Pilar Witherspoon are the understudies.



FERN HILL, produced by Mary J. Davis and MBL Productions, Inc., began performances on Tuesday, September 10. Press Opening was Thursday, September 19 at 7 pm.





