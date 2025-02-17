Michael Hagins' THE SENATOR SPEAKS to Premiere At ATA in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



â€ŠThe Senator Speaks will be presented at the American Theatre of Actors, a new play, written and directed byÂ Michael Hagins, featuring Mary Sheridan, Michael J. Whitten, Xavier Rodney, and Olivia Whicheloe. Performances will run fromÂ February 27 - March 8 (ï»¿8pm Wed.- Sat; Matinees 3pm on Sat. & Sun.) as part of the American Theatre of Actors' African American Playwrights Initiative.

On the eve of his speech praising the NRA, a senator must face the fallout of a school shooting in The Senator Speaks/ The Senator Speaks touches on a myriad of today's troubling issues in American Society -- from reproductive rights to gun control.

This play tells the story of Republican Senator Calvin Shepherd, who is working to grow in his political career, but one morning just before a keynote speech to the NRA, a school shooting takes place only miles from where he lives. This brings to light many dark secrets and pits the whole family against each other, all while social media does its circus.

is an African-American Playwright, Director, Fight Director, Actor, and Producer. Michael is a member of Dramatists Guild and an Advanced Actor-Combatant for the Society of American Fight Directors. Michael was born in Brooklyn, New York, but raised in a small town in Florida for his childhood. He has used the racism and prejudice he dealt with at an early age to fuel his writing, which he has done since the age of 9. Michael is an avid lover of Shakespeare (he has done every play in the Shakespeare Canon) and has performed, directed and taken part in over 1,000 plays and films over his artistic career. Off-Broadway: The Long Rail North (Soho Rep, FringeNYC). Basement (Roly Poly Productions); Michael is Black (Planet Connections Theatre Festivity); The Renaissance Dueling Plays (Planet Connections Theatre Festivity); The Vengeance Room (FRIGID Festival). Regional/Other: Hit and Match (Chicago Fringe, Johannesburg Fringe). Outstanding Playwriting - Hit and Match, 2013; Outstanding Overall Production of a Solo Show - Michael is Black; Winner of Best Playwriting, Best Director and Best Overall Production of NEPTA Awards for As You Wish It or The Bride Princess or What You Will, 2020; Winner - Best Play and Best Streaming Play, Off-Broadway Regional Awards - Hawai'i for A Shot Rang Out. Nominated - Best New Play - Off-Off-Broadway, Best Production of a Play.

