Michael Cruz Kayne's SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS Begins Previews Tonight At Audible Theater

Audible Theater's production of Michael Cruz Kayne's self-authored show Sorry For Your Loss, directed by Josh Sharp, begins previews tonight, Friday, April 28, at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York. Sorry For Your Loss will also be recorded and released on Audible at a later date, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.

This six-week limited engagement will officially open Monday, May 8. Sorry For Your Loss continues Audible Theater's fifth season of shows at the Minetta Lane.

Like all the world's most insightful theatrical works, it began with a tweet. On the tenth anniversary of a profound loss, comedian Michael Cruz Kayne felt compelled to describe his feelings of grief in 140 characters or less. Much to his surprise, hundreds of thousands came back with shows of support from all corners of the globe. Overwhelmed by the response, the Late Show with Stephen Colbert writer and host of A Good Cry created Sorry for Your Loss, a sidesplitting, heartrending look at life-and death. This powerfully personal world premiere cuts through the platitudes, directly reaching out to anyone who has ever experienced loss-or will. So... everyone.

The creative team for Sorry for Your Loss includes Josh Sharp (director), Brett Banakis (scenic design), Rodrigo MuÃ±oz (costume design), Cha See (lighting design), Connor Wang (sound design), and Aaron Rhyne (projection design). Garrett Kerr is Production Stage Manager. Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates with general management by Baseline Theatrical's Jonathan Whitton.

Audible Theater is pleased to offer several post-show talkback events throughout the run of Sorry For Your Loss that reflect the themes of the show:

Thursday, May 4: a conversation with Rebecca Soffer, cofounder of Modern Loss and author of The Modern Loss Handbook: An Interactive Guide to Moving Through Grief and Building Your Resilience

Thursday, May 11: a conversation with Michael Cruz Kayne and Josh Sharp, moderated by CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Faith Salie and hosted in partnership with New York City Tourism + Conventions' It's Time for Culture

Friday, May 12: a conversation in partnership with Experience Camps with Brie Overton, Chief Clinical Officer; Dan Wolfson, a Clinical Director for Experience Camps; and Jesse Moss, Senior Marketing Manager at Experience Camps

Friday, May 19: a conversation in partnership with Experience Camps with Dan Wolfson, a Clinical Director for Experience Camps; and Victoria Grinman, a Grief Specialist for Experience Camps

Michael Cruz Kayne is a comedian, actor and writer based in NYC. He is currently a staff writer on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," where his work has earned him a Peabody Award, a WGA Award and three Emmy nominations. Acting credits include HBO's "The White House Plumbers" and "High Maintenance," as well as Apple TV's "Severance" and "Helpsters," among others. Michael also has a Signal Award-winning and Webby-nominated podcast about grief, A Good Cry, with notable guests that include Stephen Colbert, Nicole Byer, Joel Kim Booster and Nora McInerny.

Josh Sharp (Director) is a Brooklyn based comedian. He has been featured on "Ziwe" (Showtime), "Search Party" (HBOMax), "2 Dope Queens" (HBO), "The Opposition with Jordan Klepper" (Comedy Central), and "At Home With Amy Sedaris" (TruTV). He wrote and starred in the upcoming a24 feature film f-ing Identical Twins.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets for Sorry For Your Loss are on sale now at www.sorryforyourlossshow.com.

Audible Theater is proud to collaborate with TodayTix to offer $15 mobile rush tickets beginning at 10am each performance day. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through the TodayTix app.

Masks are encouraged but not required for patrons at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

ABOUT AUDIBLE THEATER

Audible Theater makes outstanding performances and powerful storytelling available to millions of people all over the world. As part of this initiative, Audible has produced Girls & Boys with Carey Mulligan, The Half-Life of Marie Curie with Kate Mulgrew, Harry Clarke starring Billy Crudup, Billy Crystal's Have A Nice Day with Annette Bening and Kevin Kline, the revival of Aasif Mandvi's Sakina's Restaurant, and many others at the Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. In May 2018, Audible announced that the Minetta Lane Theatre in Greenwich Village will serve as its creative home for live performances in New York. Audible hosts and produces a wide variety of live performances at the Minetta Lane including dramatic plays, comedic shows, engaging panel discussions, and more, with Audible members receiving exclusive access to discounted tickets and related audio content.

Audible was co-producer for the Broadway transfer of the Tony Award-nominated Latin History for Morons written by and starring John Leguizamo and for the Tony Award-nominated Sea Wall /A Life starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge. The initiative also saw the release of John Lithgow's Stories By Heart, Judith Light's All The Ways To Say I Love You, Sharon Washington's Feeding The Dragon, and more. Since June 2017, Audible has commissioned 40 theater playwrights to receive support from its $5 million Emerging Playwrights Fund dedicated to developing innovative English-language works from around the globe. The $5 million fund enables the creation of original plays driven by language and voice, keeping with Audible's core commitment to elevating listening experiences through powerful performances and extraordinary vocal storytelling.

ABOUT AUDIBLE, INC.

Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary (NASDAQ:AMZN), is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering global audiences a powerful way to enhance and enrich their lives through extraordinary content. Audible's catalog includes more than 800,000 audio titles, including Audible Originals as well as audiobooks and podcasts from leading studios, print, audio and magazine publishers and world-renowned entertainers.