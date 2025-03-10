Micaela Diamond to Join Benjamin Scheuer in Concert at Gramercy Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Featuring songs from his acclaimed musical THE LION, new solo show A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE, and his repertoire of beloved work, Benjamin Scheuer will by joined by Tony and Grammy Award Nominee Micaela Diamond (PARADE, HERE WE ARE, THE CHER SHOW) at his upcoming concert on March 20, 2025, at the Gramercy Theatre.

For his show THE LION, Scheuer won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance and an Off-West End Award for Best New Musical. He's currently writing A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE, the follow-up to THE LION.

Micaela Diamond is a Tony and Grammy Award nominated actor for her star turn as Lucille Frank in Parade on Broadway. She made her Broadway debut as ‘Babe’, the youngest Cher, in The Cher Show. Other appearances include Sondheim’s final musical, Here We Are, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Leonard Bernstein’s opera Mass at the Kennedy Center, Williamstown Theatre Festival’s Row, and Ethan Coen’s A Play Is A Poem in Los Angeles. In TV and film, most recently Micaela appeared as series regular “Sister Megan Duval” in Ryan Murphy’s GROTESQUERIE. Additional credits include CBS Studio’s ELSBETH, NBC’s JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE, Netflix and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s TICK, TICK…BOOM!, HBO’s THE GILDED AGE, and UP HERE on Hulu. Diamond grew up in New York City and is a graduate of LaGuardia Arts High School in New York.

Comments