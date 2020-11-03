Metropolitan Playhouse Presents a Reading of SHELL SHOCK

The reading takes place on November 7th, 2020 at 8 PM, EDT.

The groundbreaking reading series continues as Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse presents its next free ""screened"" reading: SHELL SHOCK, by Eugene O'Neill, live-streamed at no charge, with talkback to follow, on November 7th, 2020 at 8 PM, EDT.

Talkback to follow including audience questions via chat. Watch on the Metropolitan website: www.metropolitanplayhouse.org

A veteran of The Great War lives with tormenting compulsions rooted in memories of the valorous act that made him a hero. Was it selfless courage, or craven self-interest that earned him his medals. From 1918, this early one-act of Eugene O'Neill is rife with the psychological insight, the scintillating dialogue, and the devilishly wicked twists and revelations that are hallmarks of the master's best-loved work.



Discussion with director Eric Fraisher Hayes, Artistic Director of the Eugene O'Neill Foundation, follows the reading, including audience participation.



Cast includes Rafael Jordan, Willem Long, and Jed Peterson. Directed by Eric Fraisher Hayes. Background settings by Pamela Lawton.



