MCC Theater Announces 2025–26 Workshop Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MCC Theater has announced its 2025–26 Workshop Series, a slate of interactive sessions designed for artists and theater lovers of all levels. The series kicks off September 18, 2025 with Play for Laughs: A Comedy Writing Workshop led by Juan Ramirez, Jr., and concludes April 24, 2026 with Poems that Tend to the Past with Philipe AbiYouness.

All workshops take place at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 West 52nd Street). Tickets and enrollment details are available at mcctheater.org.

Workshop Highlights

Play for Laughs: A Comedy Writing Workshop – Sept. 18, 6pm (Juan Ramirez, Jr.)

Love Your Voice: Voice Over Workshop – Oct. 30, 6pm (Tony Chiroldes, In the Heights)

From Paper to Performance: Costume Design Workshop – Nov. 22, 1pm (Emmy Weissman)

College Audition Workshop for NYC Teens – Dec. 4, 4:30pm (MCC Casting Office) Free, lottery-based

Winter Folktale Writing Workshop – Jan. 22, 6pm (Dom Martello)

The Outside In: Voice & Movement Workshop – Feb. 17, 6pm (Jasmine Batchelor)

Tectonic Theater Project Workshop – Feb. 18, 6pm

Building the Blob: Writing Workshop – Feb. 19, 6pm (Joey Merlo)

Emotion in Motion – Mar. 7, 1pm (Maria Mueller)

Poems that Tend to the Past – Apr. 24, 6pm (Philipe AbiYouness)

Tickets and Passes

Workshops are open to the public (ages 14+). Single tickets are $50. A six-workshop pass is $200. Discounts are available for NYC students and current/former MCC Youth Company members by contacting education@mcctheater.org.

About MCC Theater

Founded in 1986, MCC Theater is one of New York’s leading nonprofit Off-Broadway companies, producing acclaimed premieres including The Connector, The Lonely Few, School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, Hand to God, and Frozen. Through its Youth Company, playwright development initiatives, and education programs, MCC continues to shape the next generation of theater artists and audiences.

For full details on the 2025–26 Workshop Series, visit MCCTheater.org.