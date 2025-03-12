Matthew Rauch, Andy Grotelueschen, and More to Star in THE JEW OF MALTA at Red Bull Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Red Bull Theater has revealed the cast for the next offering of Revelation Readings season: The Jew of Malta by Christopher Marlowe, directed by Jesse Berger. This event will premiere live in-person from the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre at Peter Norton Symphony Space on Monday March 24th at 7:30 PM. Watch On-Demand from 7:30 PM on Tuesday March 25th through 11:59 PM on Sunday March 30th, Open Captions will be available beginning at 7:30PM on Wednesday March 26th.

Written four centuries ago, this incendiary early modern drama is a play for our time: a world of Machiavellian politics, corruption, tribalism, and casual violence, in which tensions between Jews, Muslims, and Christians reach the boiling point.

Mr. Berger says “Marlowe’s vicious satire is in many ways ripped from today’s headlines. Machiavelli, and his prime directive of self-interest above all ethics or morality, is the animating spirit of Marlowe’s savage farce that clearly inspired Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice. In our own time of division, outrage, and extremism, we are thoughtfully and boldly exploring this most explosive of plays. Also, and unlike Shakespeare’s play, Marlowe’s The Jew of Malta has a wicked sense of humor and theatricality. Add an astounding cast of NYC’s most vital classical actors performing him, and you can bet this will be a rare and classic night to remember!”

