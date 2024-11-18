Maryann Plunkett to Reprise Role in Clubbed Thumb's DEEP BLUE SOUND

Deep Blue Sound will begin previews in the Shiva Theater at The Public on Tuesday February 25.
Clubbed Thumb will present a return engagement of Deep Blue Sound, written by Abe Koogler (Staff Meal) and directed by Arin Arbus (Waiting For Godot). Presented in residence at The Public Theater, Deep Blue Sound will begin previews in the Shiva Theater at The Public on Tuesday February 25 with an opening night set for Thursday March 6 and a limited run through Saturday March 29, 2025. To learn more about the production, please visit https://publictheater.org/productions/season/2425/clubbed-thumb/deep-blue-sound/.
On an island in the Pacific Northwest, the community gathers to address the disappearance of the local orca pod. Friendships fray, tumors grow, new love blooms, wood is chopped, poems are written. The seasons change. Will the whales ever return?
The cast of Deep Blue Sound will once again include Tony Award winner and five-time nominee Maryann Plunkett (The Notebook), who won an Obie Award for her performance, as well as Crystal Finn (Usus), Obie Award winner Jan Leslie Harding (Midnight Coleslaw's Tales from Beyond the Closet!!!), Obie Award winner Mia Katigbak (Uncle Vanya), Armando Riesco (Water by the Spoonful), and Danny Wolohan (To Kill a Mockingbird). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.
Deep Blue Sound will feature set design by the Obie Award-winning and Tony Award nominated collective dots (Romeo + Juliet), costume design by Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz (Jagged Little Pill), lighting design by Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd (Cabaret), and sound design by Tony Award nominee Mikaal Sulaiman (Fat Ham). Caroline Englander will serve as the Production Stage Manager.
Tickets for the first performance of Deep Blue Sound will be complimentary. More information on how to acquire a ticket for this performance will be announced at a later date.
Performances will run Monday through Saturday at 7:30pm and Saturday at 3:00pm. Exceptions: There will be an additional matinee performance on Wednesday March 5 and March 19 at 3:00pm. There will be no performances on Friday March 7, Saturday March 8 at 3:00pm, and Monday March 17.
Audiences will be required to wear a mask on Saturday March 15 at 3:00pm. There will be a captioned performance on Saturday March 22 at 3:00pm and audio description will be offered during the 3:00pm performance on Saturday March 29.
Deep Blue Sound originally premiered as part of the 2023 Summerworks festival of new plays. Highlights from the previous 26 festivals include the NYC premieres of Gina Gionfriddo, Jordan Harrison, Lisa D'Amour, and Sarah Ruhl; professional debuts of Jaclyn Backhaus, Will Arbery, Clare Barron, Rinne Groff, and Susan Soon He Stanton; and premieres by Anne Washburn, Jenny Schwartz, Ethan Lipton, Sheila Callaghan, Tanya Saracho, and Heidi Schreck. Many of these artists continue to make Clubbed Thumb an artistic home.
Clubbed Thumb made its Broadway debut in 2019 with Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me, the most produced play of this season which premiered at the 2017 Summerworks festival, in partnership with True Love Productions. Clubbed Thumb’s second anthology, Unusual Stories, Unusually Told, was published in 2021 by Methuen Drama / Bloomsbury.
