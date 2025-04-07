Kevin Davis To Direct Carolyn M. Brown's STORME at The American Theatre of Actors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Carolyn M. Brown will present STORMÉ plus Bernard Taylor presents JOHN STILLWAGGON at The Sargent Theatre of the American Theatre of Actors, 314 W. 54th St. New York City

Stormé DeLarverie is revered for throwing the first punch-or series of punches-at police during the now infamous 1969 raid at NYC's Stonewall Inn. Much like Rosa Parks' refusal to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama bus in 1955 played a pivotal role in the Civil Rights Movement, Stormé's scuffle with the NYPD in 1969 during a raid at the Stonewall Inn was a watershed moment for Gay Rights. ﻿

Playwright Carolyn M. Brown and Jay Michaels present her award-winning play in New York at the start of PRIDE Month at the landmark American Theatre of Actors with the following cast Asha Devi, Antonyio Artis, Joshua Boyce, Sean Segerstrom, Aidan Martinez, Iain McLellan, Jenna Lucht, Zoe Hunter, with Nicholas Sienkiewicz as musical director and stage pianist and Yanece Cotto as the title role, Stormé DeLarverie.

Performances will take place on May 31 at 7:00 p.m.; June 1 at 3:00 p.m.; June 6 at 8:15 p.m.; June 7 at 8:00 p.m.; June 8 at 3:00 p.m.; June 13 at 8:15 p.m.; June 14 at 8:15 p.m.; and June 15 at 3:00 p.m.

The production is directed by acclaimed musical artist, Kevin Davis. Davis, whose name is everywhere these days due to the success of hs own musical, One in a Million, and his series of concerts with his group, the Jazz Catz, whose next showing will be April 29 at 7:00pm at El Barrio's Artspace (215 E 99th Street, NYC). In 2009, he formed Kevin Davis Productions, LLC in order to produce theater, films and television programs that will inspire and impact the culture, as well as, illuminate the richness of those too often left behind. "I'm thrilled to help put Stormé in the public light where they belong," he said upon accepting the position of director of this New York production.

Carolyn M. Brown is a journalist, editor, author, playwright, and producer. She is the principal of True Colors Project, a social enterprise whose mission is to produce performing arts that educate, entertain and empower audiences. She Co-Founded My True Colors Festival: Fighting For Social Justice and Cultural Diversity Through The Arts and currently serves as a Board Director of All Out Arts/Fresh Fruit Festival: Fighting Prejudice Through The Arts. Carolyn was one of the youngest artists to have a staged reading at the Schomburg Center in Harlem with her play "Accessories." As a queer Black woman, she takes great pride in being a GLAAD Media Award-winning journalist whose in-depth writings about the lives of marginalized people in America have been integral to creating a media environment where LGBTQ+ people of color feel visible, affirmed, and celebrated. STORMÉ is a pivotal moment in speaking her truth.

