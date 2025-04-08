Andrew Bird and Nate Smith to Join Punch Brothers' ENERGY CURFEW MUSIC HOUR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Andrew Bird and drummer Nate Smith will appear as special guest artists on Friday, April 11 for the sixth and final performance of The Energy Curfew Music Hour Season 2. Featuring the Grammy Award-winning band Punch Brothers, fronted by singer-mandolinist Chris Thile, the musical variety show’s second season will again be recorded live at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre and later released as an Audible Original, extending their reach to millions of listeners around the world.



A limited number of tickets for the 8PM performance are still available, with no-fee tickets available for purchase in person at the Minetta Lane box office. A limited number of $27 Standing Room tickets will also be available via TodayTix mobile rush beginning at 9am ET on April 11. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through the TodayTix app.



The Energy Curfew Music Hour’s second season at the Minetta Lane Theatre has featured special guests Billy Strings, Jesca Hoop, Shawn Mendes, Cécile McLorin Salvant & Sullivan Fortner, Jacob Collier, Tune-Yards, Sara Bareilles, Meshell Ndegeocello, I’m With Her, and Amos Lee – photos from those performances are now available.



Created by Chris Thile and Claire Coffee and hosted by Thile and his fellow Punch Brothers (Brittany Haas, Noam Pikelny, Chris Eldridge, and Paul Kowert), The Energy Curfew Music Hour is a musical variety show that invites audiences to join them in a near future when diminishing resources and extreme weather have ushered in a worldwide effort to ration electricity. America has instituted a weekly “energy curfew” where the power grid goes down completely and we all live electricity-free for 24 hours. The Energy Curfew Music Hour hits the airwaves an hour before the lights go out while the nation tunes in and turns off together before the Dark Day.



The first season of The Energy Curfew Music Hour was recorded live in front of sold-out audiences at the Minetta Lane Theatre, featuring musical luminaries including Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell, Jon Batiste, Norah Jones, James Taylor, and many more. All eight episodes are available for free listening on Audible and wherever podcasts are found. The first season was also recently nominated for a Webby Award in the Podcast – Features, Experimental & Innovation category.



The Energy Curfew Music Hour’s creative team includes Krit Robinson (scenic design), Isabella Byrd, Emily Schmit, & Victoria Bain (lighting design), and Cody Spencer (sound design). David Lurie-Perret is the production stage manager, and production supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by ShowTown Theatricals.

