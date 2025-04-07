R.Evolución Latina and Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater To Present AGUARDIENTE: IN PROCESS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



R.Evolución Latina and Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater has announced Aguardiente: In Process, new musical written and directed by award-winning director Luis Salgado.

This dynamic showcase offers audiences a first look into the creative process behind a work that pulses with Latin American rhythms, raw artistic passion, and the resilience of storytelling.

Set against a vibrant soundscape of Colombian beats and Puerto Rican rhythms, Aguardiente: In Process follows the intertwined journeys of Azuquita and Anís—two artists from different worlds bound by friendship and a shared pursuit of their dreams. As they navigate the highs and lows of the creative life, they face inner doubts, cultural expectations, and the haunting question: What if...? At its core, this is a story of authenticity, identity, and the transformative power of art.

This musical is the culmination of a powerful collaboration between Luis Salgado and Daniel Gutiérrez, developed in partnership with participants of the 2025 Beyond Workshop Series + Raúl Juliá Training Unit.

The production features an ensemble of emerging artists from across New York City, Latin America, and the Caribbean, including Abigail Lesta, Agustina Lía Iribarren, Agustín Domínguez Barrios, Alexis Cruz-Castro, Amaris Liliana Rios, Ana Luisa Martinez, Andrés Marín García, Brian Hector Godoy Alcala, Clara Isabel Díaz, Daniela Alejandra Jimenez, Estefanía Marulanda Tobar, Frida Mancilla Teutli, Gisela Agustina Castillo Arias, Ingrid Judith Méndez Medina, Jacquie Bonnet, Jon Rodéz, Jose Vargas, Josie LaTorres, Julia Lhande, Kyle Morales, Lautaro Joaquín Passalia Contreras, Machiran, Mailen Bisso Heit, Marcel Byrd, Marcelo Guzmán, Maria Ximena Valadez, María Belén Lázzaro, María Meouchi, Mariana Carlassara, Martin Velasquez, Melody Martí, Miriam Montaner Rey, Paula Sofia Rivero, Phoenix Amadi, Raul Gabriel Barbosa, Santiago Ayala, Servando Andrés Lopez, Sophia Aranda, Stephanie Ivonne Jauregui, Tessie Herrasti, Tyler Ayala-VanTassel, Vanessa Innocenti, Ximena Alvear, and Zaramaría Fas.

The creative team includes Music Director Daniel Gutiérrez, Associate Music Director/Conductor Santiago Moyano, Associate Director Valeria Cossu, and Guest Choreographers Gabriela Garcia and Matthew Steffens, Assistant to choreographers Aimara. The design team includes Lighting Designer Joe Doran, Assistant Lighting Designer Joe Petrowski, Sound Designer Theodore Abdelmaseh, Projection Designer Milton Cordero, Costume Designer Christopher Vergara and Stage Manager Ester Teixeira Vianna.

The production is guided by Creative Producer Heather Hogan and Executive Producer Denisse Ambert. This showcase production, currently in development under this educational program, is commissioned by GALA Theatre in Washington, D.C., and will premiere there in 2026.

Performance Schedule & Ticket Info

Pregones Theater – 575 Walton Ave, The Bronx, NY

Tickets: $20

Thursday, April 10 – 7:30 PM (Preview)

Friday, April 11 – 7:30 PM (Opening Night)

Saturday, April 12 – 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

About R.Evolución Latina

R.Evolución Latina is an organization that activates individual and collective human growth through artistic experiences for transformation and social change. A Revolution of Evolution, Making a difference through the Arts.

Comments