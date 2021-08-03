Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mark Vogel and Lara Cody Took Home Theater Maker's Top Award for “I CAN SHINE” From S.A.T A MUSICAL

pixeltracker

Song of the Year is the top award of the night with many amazing nominees.

Aug. 3, 2021  

Mark Vogel and Lara Cody took home Theater Maker's Top Award for Song of the Year with "I CAN SHINE" from S.A.T The Musical.

The TheaterMaker Awards took place on July 11, 2021. TheaterMakers Studio was created by Tony Award-Winning Broadway Producer, Ken Davenport to help aspiring and established theater-makers get their shows from the page to the stage.

Song of the Year is the top award of the night with many amazing nominees which included: "One Small Box" By Dan Shamir and Joan Ross Sorkin, "You Were My Destiny" By Kevin Davis, "Yesterday Is My Today" by Stephanie Brooks, "Unlimited!" by Susan Edwards Martin, "I'm Home" by Stan Beard and Hayden Head and "I Can Shine" by Lara Cody and Mark Vogel.

The winner of the category was announced as "I Can Shine" by Lara Cody and Mark Vogel

Mark Vogel and Lara Cody are both accomplished veterans in the industry. Vogel's Off Broadway hit, "Happy 50ish" had it's run on 42nd Street, and was featured at Bryant Park along side Les Miserable and Matilda.

Both are honored to have received the Theater Maker Award for Song of the Year as performed by Rebecca Curci.


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Ben Rimalower Photo
Ben Rimalower
Jared Gertner Photo
Jared Gertner
Cailen Fu Photo
Cailen Fu

More Hot Stories For You

  • Rosa Guzmán Will Perform at Gran Teatro Nacional Next Week
  • Adrian Bello Will Perform at Teatro en Grande Next
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Rosa Guzman Will Perform at Teatro en Grande Next Weekend