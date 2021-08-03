Mark Vogel and Lara Cody Took Home Theater Maker's Top Award for “I CAN SHINE” From S.A.T A MUSICAL

Mark Vogel and Lara Cody took home Theater Maker's Top Award for Song of the Year with "I CAN SHINE" from S.A.T The Musical.

The TheaterMaker Awards took place on July 11, 2021. TheaterMakers Studio was created by Tony Award-Winning Broadway Producer, Ken Davenport to help aspiring and established theater-makers get their shows from the page to the stage.

Song of the Year is the top award of the night with many amazing nominees which included: "One Small Box" By Dan Shamir and Joan Ross Sorkin, "You Were My Destiny" By Kevin Davis, "Yesterday Is My Today" by Stephanie Brooks, "Unlimited!" by Susan Edwards Martin, "I'm Home" by Stan Beard and Hayden Head and "I Can Shine" by Lara Cody and Mark Vogel.

The winner of the category was announced as "I Can Shine" by Lara Cody and Mark Vogel

Mark Vogel and Lara Cody are both accomplished veterans in the industry. Vogel's Off Broadway hit, "Happy 50ish" had it's run on 42nd Street, and was featured at Bryant Park along side Les Miserable and Matilda.

Both are honored to have received the Theater Maker Award for Song of the Year as performed by Rebecca Curci.