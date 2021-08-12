Marc Shaiman and Megan Hilty to Join Upcoming Episode of Brian Stokes Mitchell's CROSSOVERS LIVE!

Stellar in association with Atomic Focus Entertainment announced today guests for the second installment of the new talk show to livestream exclusively on Stellar. Hosted by Tony Award®-winning actor Brian Stokes Mitchell, "Crossovers Live!" features icons who've made the jump from stage to film, television, or music. The new episode will air live on Monday, August 30th at 8 pm and will also be available on demand. Brian will be speaking with his friends, composer Marc Shaiman and actress Megan Hilty. There will also be a smashing performance of a song from "Smash" sung by Hilty and accompanied by Shaiman.

Shaiman is best known for his Broadway hit Hairspray. He has earned seven Academy Award nominations, a Tony ® Award and a Grammy® Award. His film work have included Beaches, A Few Good Men, The American President, The First Wives Club, When Harry Met Sally.... and his TV work has been seen on "Saturday Night Live", the Tony® Awards, the Primetime Emmy® Awards, the Academy Awards and "Smash". Megan Hilty starred as Ivy Lyn on "Smash" on which she sang the

Grammy® Award nominated "Let Me Be Your Star". Her Broadway credits have included Glinda in Wicked, Doralee Rhodes in 9 To 5: The Musical and her Tony® nominated role in Noises Off". Oh, the stories they both will have to share with Brian!!

When the show premiered last month, Stokes said, "With this exciting live format, I can't wait to dig in with these incredible guests to reveal stories and perspectives that will inspire, enlighten and entertain our viewers. The fact that it benefits The Actors Fund makes it doubly special for me."

Cheeky, thought-provoking, and wildly entertaining; iconic artists share stories and elaborate on their transition between different types of stardom. Candid discussions, rare footage and unexpected laughs are just further reasons why "Crossovers Live!" is can't miss entertainment. The six-part series is livestreamed from New York City and is also available on video on demand.

For all information on tickets go to crossoverslive.stellartickets.com. A portion of ticket sales will benefit The Actors Fund of America.

"Crossovers Live!" is a Stellar Original presentation in association with Atomic Focus Entertainment, the show was created and will be directed by Tom Wiggin, who himself is a crossover artist, having starred on Broadway and on primetime and daytime television.