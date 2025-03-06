Manuel Cinema to Bring THE MAGIC CITY To The New Victory Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Manual Cinema will return to the New Victory Theater with The Magic City, a cinematic staging of Edith Nesbit’s 1910 eponymous novel. Featuring actors, over 200 puppets, stunning projections, live music, and miniatures, The Magic City will play from March 29 - April 6 and is recommended for everyone ages 6+.



Nine-year-old Philomena loves building miniature cities with her big sister, Helen. But when Helen gets engaged, what will become of their world? And who wants a weird new stepbrother? So Philomena fashions herself a new world from books, toys, and found objects that come alive when she falls asleep. Will she retreat into her imagination, or can she open up to her newly blended family? Brought to life through Manual Cinema's magical fusion of actors, puppets, miniatures, and live music, The Magic City encourages us to build bridges rather than walls.



“We loved collaborating with Manual Cinema in 2022 and are thrilled to have them back at the New Victory with this inventive new show,” said New 42 Artistic Director Mary Rose Lloyd. “Everything patrons see on stage will be performed live - including the music and puppetry - which helps beautifully bring everyday objects to life in this imaginative production.”



Manual Cinema tells visually exciting stories using a combination of vintage and modern technology, remaking the cinema experience with liveness and theatricality for the stage. Their work spans across stage and screen, and they won an Emmy Award in 2017 for The Forger, a documentary short made in collaboration with The New York Times. Manual Cinema previously presented Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster at the New Victory in 2022.



“It is truly an honor to be back at the New Victory with The Magic City,” said Founder and Co-Artistic Director Julia Miller. “This show is very close to our hearts; it's a story about creativity, adventure, and empathy. It's about tearing down walls and letting others into your life, and harnessing your rage to dismantle injustice. It is also about going on adventures and building stuff out of junk! Manual Cinema wrote this story for both children and adults, and we hope audiences of all ages will be entertained and inspired by the way we bring it to life through our trademark blend of puppetry, theater, film, and music.”



The show on stage is just one part of the visitor experience! For 45 minutes before and 20 minutes after every show, the lobby of the New Victory Theater will feature free activities in which families can try new performance skills or explore the show’s themes. Whether they are wild, wallflowers, or somewhere in between, the New Victory will guide children through fun family engagement inspired by the show.

The Magic City cast includes Brandon Boler (Brandon, Puppeteer); Sarah Fornace (Philomena, Puppeteer); Kasey Foster (Puppeteer); Jeffrey Paschal (Lucas, Puppeteer); and Alicia Walter (Narrator, Vocals, Keys).



The Magic City was adapted for the stage by Drew Dir, Sarah Fornace, Ben Kauffman and Julia Miller, with screenplay and storyboards by Drew Dir and Sarah Fornace. The show also features art direction and puppets by Drew Dir; music, lyrics, and sound design by Ben Kauffman; additional sound design by Kyle Vegter; assistant sound design by Spencer Meeks; music preparation by Nate Williams; lighting design by David Goodman-Edberg; wig and costume design by Mieka van der Ploeg; and assistant costume design by Noël Huntzinger. Ryn Hardiman serves as stage manager & board operator.

Comments