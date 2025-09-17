Mahmoud Khalil Join VOICES FOR GAZA at The Town Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Voices for Gaza has added Mahmoud Khalil to the event lineup. Voices for Gaza will take place on Sunday September 21, 2025 at 7:30pm at The Town Hall.

Join writers Viet Thanh Nguyen, Mosab Abu Toha, Hala Alyan, Hannah Lillith Assadi, Seema Jilani and John Freeman for an evening of readings and conversation in solidarity with Gaza, emceed by Aasif Mandvi, and featuring a film and appearance by Nan Goldin, remarks from Mahmoud Khalil, and a performance by the Resistance Revival Chorus. Through poetry, prose, and dialogue, these voices join to bear witness and affirm the power of storytelling in times of crisis, while raising critical funds for the children of Gaza through INARA.

McNally Jackson Books is a group of New York City independent bookstores founded on Prince Street in 2004.

INARA (The International Network for Aid, Relief, and Assistance) provides essential medical and mental health support to children affected by human-induced and natural disasters. INARA looks to serve children and communities that fall outside of the scope of other organizations and provides holistic care both for the child and the family. Established by former CNN senior correspondent Arwa Damon based on her experience covering wars for over 20 years, INARA is a 501c3 registered charity that provides comprehensive medical and mental healthcare for children impacted by war and natural disasters. INARA’s holistic programs include medical surgeries, mental health sessions, access to education and housing and distribution of humanitarian aid.

For over 30 years, the Asian American Writers’ Workshop has been dedicated to publishing and amplifying Asian diasporic literary culture. Operating from a radically inclusive ethos, AAWW expands the definitions of who is a writer and who is Asian. Through a diverse lineup of programming and our award-winning magazine, The Margins, AAWW serves as a vital sanctuary space for writers and readers alike. In cultivating and curating the next generation of storytellers, AAWW works to mobilize the literary community toward a more just future.