MOD Theatre Company Presents

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) Production Opens November 30 At Theatre Row

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) by Michael Carleton, Jim FitzGerald, and John K. Alvarez, with original music by Will Knapp, will begin performances on Saturday, November 30th at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).

This is a limited holiday engagement through Sunday, December 22, 2019.

Another Christmas Carol? Humbug! Why tell one classic Christmas story when you can tell them all? Lampooning Dickens to Dr. Seuss and fruitcake to Frosty, this one-size-fits-all ugly Christmas sweater of a tale takes you on a non-stop madcap tour of all your holiday favorites.

The ensemble includes Adam Daveline* (The Play that Goes Wrong, Broadway), Magarin Hobson* (Peter and the Starcatcher, Nat'l Tour), and Nicholas Barnes* (The Real Actors of NYC).

Helming the production will be Director Andrea Daveline, with Associate Producer Tanner DeWaal, Lighting Design by Benjamin Ehrenreich, Sound Design by Spencer Carter, and Art Design by Michael Joseph Ormond. Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. (www.playscripts.com) This production in an Actor's Equity approved showcase. Tickets available through Telecharge.

https://mtc.telecharge.com/mobile/eventoverview.aspx?cityName=NY%20City%20Area&productId=13258





