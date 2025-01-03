MINDPLAY Launches TodayTix Lottery For Off-Broadway Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vinny DePonto's MINDPLAY has launched a digital rush ticket policy for the show's Off-Broadway premiere, now in previews at Greenwich House Theatre.

Beginning this Saturday, January 4, 2025, rush tickets are available for $48 (inclusive of fees) the morning of each performance on the TodayTix app, beginning at 9:00AM ET.

Users can download the TodayTix app on any iOS or Android device, and purchase up to two tickets for that afternoon or evening's show. A limited number of rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Users can set an alert on the TodayTix app to be notified when rush tickets are available each day.

Tony Award winning producers Eva Price (Oklahoma!, Titanique), Madison Wells Live (Company, Shucked), Thomas Kail (Hamilton, Derren Brown: Secret), Arielle Tepper (John Leguizamo's FREAK, Red), and Seth A. Goldstein & Isaac Robert Hurwitz for Hugo Six (Moulin Rouge!, Once Upon A Mattress) present the mind-bending sensation Mindplay, playing a limited engagement in New York City. Following sold-out, critically-acclaimed, extended engagements at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, Arena Stage in Washington D.C, and The Huntington in Boston, Mindplay began previews at Greenwich House Theater on December 15, 2024, and opens on Monday, January 13, 2025, for a limited engagement through April 20, 2025.

Created and performed by Drama Desk Award-nominated mentalist Vinny DePonto (Charlatan), written by Vinny DePonto and Josh Koenigsberg, and directed by Andrew Neisler, Mindplay invites audiences to an unforgettable, gasp-inducing experience in which your thoughts and memories play a leading role. Infused with intrigue and mystery, DePonto guides participants on a jaw-dropping, interactive journey as he reads minds while also revealing his own.

Tickets are $58-$139, and are now on sale at www.mindplaynyc.com. The regular performance schedule is Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 4pm & 9pm, and Sundays at 2pm & 7pm. Holiday weeks may vary, check the website for more information.

