MINDPLAY Starring Vinny DePonto Extends Off-Broadway

Mind-bending sensation Mindplay will present a 3-week extension Off-Broadway. Following sold-out, critically-acclaimed, extended engagements at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, Arena Stage in Washington D.C, and The Huntington in Boston, Mindplay will now run through May 11, 2025, at Greenwich House Theater.

Created and performed by Drama Desk Award-nominated mentalist Vinny DePonto (Charlatan), written by Vinny DePonto and Josh Koenigsberg, and directed by Andrew Neisler, Mindplay invites audiences to an unforgettable, gasp-inducing experience in which your thoughts and memories play a leading role. Infused with intrigue and mystery, DePonto guides participants on a jaw-dropping, interactive journey as he reads minds while also revealing his own.

The show began previews in NYC on December 15, 2024, and opened on Monday, January 13, 2025. Masterfully blurring the line between illusion and reality, while investigating the wildly unreliable nature of memory, Mindplay will send audiences reeling into the night.

