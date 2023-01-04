Loading Dock Theatre Presents WAR DREAMER at The Wild Project in March

Loading Dock Theatre will present War Dreamer, a claustrophobic, sonically-rich, psychological horror play that follows a female veteran grappling with conspiracy theories in post-war life. Written and co-directed by Leegrid Stevens, whose body of work explores the extremes of the human experience, War Dreamer was developed with extensive research, including several interviews with Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans. This world premiere, co-directed by Jacob Titus, is set to run March 3-25, 2023, at The Wild Project (195 E 3rd St, Manhattan) with an opening set for Thursday, March 9. Tickets are now on sale at www.loadingdocktheatre.org.

Inside Jesse, they are building something. Tormented by subdermal machines and disillusioned amid a flood of conspiracy theories, paranormal visions, and traumatic events, Jesse tries to build normalcy and a purpose for herself in America. With an original electronic score, War Dreamer explores the impact of new technology within the mental landscape of an Iraq war veteran struggling for a cohesive reality, jumping between the past, the present, and the delusional without explanation or warning. Playing with perspective and aided by an immersive sound design, the audience dives into Jesse's experience and beliefs, realizing how far from reality she's traveled.

War Dreamer builds on Loading Dock Theatre's decades-long reputation of creating emotionally rich, character-driven works that ultimately ask: when do both belief and fantasy become essential to survival? The company was recently seen in New York with Spaceman, which The New York Times called, "imaginative... ingenious and punishing." The New Yorker noted, "in this intense and finally frightening play, the sound design, lights, and even the lack of gravity, come to feel like characters, too."

"War Dreamer is not a study in PTSD nor does it seek to provide answers," notes playwright Leegrid Stevens. "My conversations with Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans revealed a common theme among soldiers: they were often confused about their purpose, flooded with rumors and misinformation, disillusioned with their leadership, all while being subjected to traumatic and horrific events. Their unimaginable new reality back home in America is where my new play begins."

Loading Dock Theatre is proud to partner with Poetic Theater Productions, Veteran Voices on a series of events that will run alongside performances of War Dreamer. Details will be announced at a later date. Additionally, complimentary tickets will be made available to U.S. military personnel, veterans, and their families.

The cast for War Dreamer is led by Erin Treadway as Jesse who is joined by Shawn J. Davis, E. James Ford, Miles Purinton, and Sam Tilles as well as child actors Poppy Luch, Rowan Luch, and Ruby Titus who share the role of Alex.

The creative team includes C Rodriguez (set design), Stoli Stolnack (lighting design), Jevyn Nelms (costume design), Leegrid Stevens (sound design), Jonathan Taikina Taylor (movement /choreography), Justin Cox (special props design), Emily Venezia (stage manager), and Sloane Fischer (assistant stage manager). Form Theatricals (Anthony Francavilla and Reed Ridgley) serves as General Manager.



Sixteen performances of War Dreamer will take place March 3-25, 2023, at The Wild Project, located at 195 E 3rd Street in Manhattan. The performance schedule is Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7 PM and Sundays at 3 PM with no performance on Wednesday, March 8. Critics are welcome as of March 3 for an opening on Thursday, March 9. The anticipated running time is 120 minutes, which includes one intermission. Tickets, starting at $40, can be purchased at www.loadingdocktheatre.org.

Please visit www.loadingdocktheatre.org for more information.