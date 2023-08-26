Living Radio to Return To The Kraine Theater For Monthly Series Beginning in September

LIVING RADIO is a monthly series of new radio plays written and performed from the news of the day.

Aug. 26, 2023

Living Radio to Return To The Kraine Theater For Monthly Series Beginning in September

FRIGID New York will present a special return engagement of Living Radio at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003) on the first Monday of each month. Performances are scheduled for Monday, September 4 at 7pm, Monday, October 2 at 7pm, Monday, November 6 at 7pm, and Monday, December 4 at 7pm. Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at Click Here. Performances will also be available to livestream from home. The show will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission.

LIVING RADIO is a monthly series of new radio plays written and performed from the news of the day. Each month, playwrights are tasked to tweak the headlines to imagine a different world of tomorrow; then, teams of actors and a director bring them to life, theatrically created on stage for you, the “studio audience.” The resulting plays re-imagine current events, and explore alternate presents, and range from the absurdly wacky to the poignantly reflective, from apocalyptic to aspirational—but they’re always clever, fun, and inspired. Five new plays are presented each month, featuring an incredible array of independent theatre artists, mixing and matching in the roles of playwright, director, and actor. All shows are sound-designed and engineered by producer Robert A. K. Gonyo, and each play is also recorded as a podcast, available for streaming soon after the performance. Past shows are available at www.cooptheatreeast.org/living-radio.html

Robert A. K. Gonyo is a theatre director, actor, sound designer, voiceover artist, podcaster, musician, and tour-guide residing in Queens. Since 2010, he has produced various iterations of Living Radio/Radio COTE, a series of new radio plays reimagining the news of the day. He is the producer of Go See a Show!, New York City's independent theatre podcast. www.goseeashowpodcast.com www.robertgonyo.com 

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. Click Here




