Live And In Color To Present Staged Reading Of New Musical WITHIN ELSEWHERE

After 19 months of inventive online programming that included world premiere works by established and emerging playwrights, a music video, a holiday show, and weekly roundtable series, BIPOC new works incubator Live and In Color (L&IC) thrilled to present a live staged reading of "Within Elsewhere" a new musical with a book by Joshua Betancourt and music and lyrics by Trent Jeffords. With two performances on October 30 and 31 at 2:30 p.m., the tuner marks L&IC's return to presenting live works in New York City.

Selected for development in 2020 and directed by L&IC's Artistic Director Devanand Janki, "Within Elsewhere" follows the journey of two siblings as they cope with the tragic loss of their youngest brother. Searching for answers, the eldest brother Johnathan stumbles upon a mysterious app called Elsewhere where you can virtually spend time with someone who has passed away. But this incredible gift comes at a price, and with time ticking quickly away, Johnathan must make a decision that will change his life forever.

Says Janki "This gorgeous show, in a very profound way, speaks to all of us about something we as a nation have been dealing with daily: grief. WIth great humour, pathos and elegance, these incredible writers have managed to create something that is true catharsis for the audience. It makes us laugh and cry and gives us hope for the future.

Josh & Trent are a dynamic team. I have no doubt these two will make an indelible imprint on the face of the American Theatre."

The diverse cast of performers include Juan Danner, Arjun Dhawan, Catherine Gloria, Gabriella Mancuso, Nick Martinez, Gabriela Cristina Rivera, Lily Talevski, and Sebastian Treviño. The reading, which is directed by Devanand Janki, stage managed by Ernie Fimbres, features musical direction by Ricky Romano, assistant direction by Zhiyi Vanna Han, and stage directions by Alyssa Virji.

Performances take place at Stella Adler Studio of Acting, 65 Broadway, 2nd Floor. There's no charge for admission, but space is limited. Reservations can be made online at www.liveandincolor.org.

To attend, all guests provide proof of vaccination and must wear a mask that covers their mouths and nose.

The reading is supported in part by the Frank Young Fund for New Musicals, a program of National Alliance for Musical Theatre.

Live & In Color develops new work for the stage that promotes and celebrates diversity. Emphasizing non-traditional casting, multi-ethnic participants, and bold theatricality, LAIC offers unique development opportunities for new plays and musicals that encourage dialogue among artists from a variety of cultures.

To learn more about Live & In Color, visit www.liveandincolor.org