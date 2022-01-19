Listen: James Monroe Iglehart Talks HAMILTON, FSL & More on TAKE A BOW

Eli Tokash, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced this month's guest on TAKE A BOW. The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers.

James Monroe Iglehart joined this past week's episode of Take A Bow. This episode has it all! From Jaw-dropping facts you never knew about shows he's been in, to hilarious jokes, comments sprinkled in from the witty Iglehart. Listening to James reflect on his Tony Award Winning role of Genie in Aladdin is something you don't want to miss.

Listen below!

You will also hear about James' stories from Spelling Bee, Memphis, Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme and Chicago! That's right! He also talks about joining the company of Chicago on Monday, January 17th.

Take A Bow's other featured guests include, Adam Jacobs, Ali Ewoldt, Analise Scarpaci, Andrea Burns Andrew Barth Feldman, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Anthony Rosenthal, Antonio Cipriano, Beanie Feldstein, Beth Malone, Bowen Yang, Caitlin Kinnunen, Carolee Carmello, Christine Dwyer, Christopher Seiber, Ciara Renee, Cody Renard Richard, Gabriella Pizzolo, Iain Armitage, Jawan M. Jackson, Jay Armstrong Johnson, JJ Niemann, Joe Serafini, John Bolton, Jonathan Burke, Josh Lamon, Joshua Colley, Judy Kuhn, Kelli O'Hara, Lena Hall, Lexi Underwood, Lilla Crawford, Luke Islam, Max von Essen, Maya Jade Frank, Michael Ceveris, Michael Lee Brown, Natalie Weiss, Presley Ryan, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Taylor Trensch, and more!